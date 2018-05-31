The Sophon Capital Community Raises Thousands of Ethereums in Seed Funding

By using blockchain and secure multi-party computing technology, Sophon Capital Community is committed to establishing the world's first intelligence digital asset investment community that integrates investor education and protection, intelligent rating of ICO projects, smart investment, and intelligent digital capital management. Sophon is also capable of providing a set of one-stop investor service community that integrates investor protection, investment research, and transaction supervision services for digital assets benefit from strategic cooperation agreements with the World Blockchain Organization (WBO) and Caribbean Free Trade Zone.

Frank Zheng, the Director-General of WBO, said Sophon is the only designated strategic partner of the WBO and the Caribbean Free Trade Area, and this partnership will greatly enhance the market competitiveness for both sides.

Liu Le, the founder of Bisheng, said services of Sophon are supported by the technical team led by Professor Bai Shuo (former Chief Engineer in Shanghai Stock Exchange). The team has been dedicated to research and application in the field of robo-advisor. It is a team that has accumulated rich experience in the area of Fintech.

Bai Xue, the Executive Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Sophon Capital Community, said in recent years, the rapid development of digital asset trading is facing the contradiction among the booming market and the lacking of market expertise, research, investment services and supervision. It is difficult for investors to accurately grasp investment opportunities and prevent risks in the massive amounts of digital asset information, an endless stream of negative reports on ICO indicate so. Sophon merges the two major advantages of blockchain and artificial intelligence, which will effectively support the steady development of digital asset investment. The beta version of Sophon Capital Community will meet with you next month, so stay tuned.

At present, the Sophon Capital community is in the second funding round, the WBO, Bisheng, and Xingyun PE are responsible for underwriting.

