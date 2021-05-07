The new exclusive clubs that will open The Soriano Group (owner of the distinctive Soriano Motori Corp as well as many more) in several cities around the world will also feature multiple exclusive services, with state-of-the-art technology that will inhibit mobile cameras. To be part of this select group you will need to pay a monthly fee. Those who buy any of the brand's motorcycles or very soon automobiles will have the first year of free accessibility as a gift.

The Soriano Exclusive Members Only: New York's New Private Clubhouse A true global lifestyle & fashion available to all members

The idea of applying this technique always rummated under the head of Marco Antonio Soriano IV, CEO of the company, as his family was a social interest in the 1950s by rubbing shoulders with celebrities such as Brigitte Bardot or Prince Charles of England. After seven decades in which the Soriano family has been a historical part of the renowned Marbella Club, Soriano understood what celebrities need is to "regain anonymity" even for a moment and, for this, Soriano Clubs will be the ideal place.

"The main thing about anyone is to be able to enjoy the best moments, the succulent cuisines and have memorable entertainment. That's what I intend to offer all of our Soriano Club members while providing our global business history for kicks" says Soriano while elegantly smiling.

Rooftop, Cigar Lounge, Bar and Restaurant with exclusive coworking for members

Soriano will open three clubs in New York, Miami, and Long Island this 2021. The first will be in Manhattan's upscale Chelsea neighborhood, surrounded by the city's best art galleries, hotels and restaurants. A building of 14,000 m2 distributed over two floors that will have a rooftop from which to observe the New York skyline, a bar / restaurant of European influence, a coworking area and a café / cigar lounge. The expected opening date will be December 2021. Incredibly famous figures such as The Bob Marley's family, Lenny Kravitz, famous sportsman Tom Brady no longer see the time to be there alongside the entrepreneur and renowned New Yorker Marco A. Soriano IV.

There will also be no need for a space to house some of the brand's collection pieces. The museum is home to models such as the renowned Panhard M-18, whose first owner was Ricardo Soriano-Scholtz von Hermensdorff, II Marquis of Ivanrey.

A showroom will also show the brand's fashion collection, made entirely in Italy and ready for spring/summer 2022, will also take place. Casual style will share space with garments for gala events for men, women and children: shirts and T-shirts, pants, sports jackets, dresses, shoes, underwear or accessories. All this without forgetting material for bikers: jumpsuits, helmets, gloves or boots.

Europe to unite in 2023 and Asia later

And when will they get to Europe? The old continent will have to wait until 2023. Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, London, and Paris have been the cities chosen by the group and will open in a second phase in the best locations. Asia and Oceania are also among Soriano's plans, placing Tokyo, Shanghai, Beijing, and Hong Kong as the top destinations. Sydney, for its part, will be the choice for Oceania.

About Soriano Group

Soriano Group is an American company that works closely with large ultra-high net worth families and foundations to develop investments and wealth management strategies.

Recently in 2020 he founded the global platform for EVs, Soriano Motori Corp, with the main objective of creating another legacy of inventions, innovations, and modernization as Ricardo Soriano-Scholtz von Hermensdorff, founder of The Soriano-Pedroso SpA in Paris, France in 1919 and later R. Soriano SrL in Madrid in 1939 (The first Spanish motorcycle manufacturing company) did.

Soriano has also been a contributor to Mathieu Gorge's book "The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom". Together with other experts, they raise awareness among companies about the importance of investing in cybersecurity to avoid system failures and breaches. The book is now on sale with Forbes worldwide.

SOURCE Soriano Group