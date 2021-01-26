The Souferian Group Expands 'Be' Brand With New Innovative Health And Wellness Community "Be DTLA" And Becomes First Residential Building In Southern California To Achieve The International Well Building Institute's Well Health-Safety Rating

"Even prior to COVID, my vision has been to provide a first-of-its-kind wellness apartment community that redefines residential living – a centrally-located environment that emphasizes healthy minds, bodies, spirits and fun," said Behzad Souferian, Founder & CEO of The Souferian Group. "The pandemic has only furthered our commitment to establish ourselves as the preeminent wellness-focused community across the industry and we are thrilled to be the first to successfully achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating in Southern California showcasing our adherence to evidence-based best practices within 15 criteria that instill confidence in our residents that we support their sustained health."

The WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating designed to empower property owners to prioritize the health and safety of their residents, visitors and staff. Be DTLA achieved the rating through the execution of 15 criteria across five categories: cleaning and sanitization procedures; emergency preparedness programs; health service resources; air and water quality management; and stakeholder engagement and communications.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored how critically important it is to prioritize health and safety in the spaces where we live," said Jessica Cooper, IWBI Chief Commercial Officer. "By achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating, The Souferian Group and Be DTLA have demonstrated incredible leadership in directly supporting the health, safety and overall well-being of its residents, visitors and staff."

In addition to the WELL Health-Safety seal, Be DTLA is undergoing a multimillion-dollar revitalization, slated for completion by the end of the year. While the former community opened merely two years ago, the Be DTLA brand standards will bring innovation and a new-school aesthetic. Prior to the pandemic-era shift away from the office, The Souferian Group was already designing Be DTLA with a suite of leading remote work amenities, including a TikTok creative content studio, podcast recording rooms and a variety of work-from-home studios and lounges, now more relevant than ever. With renewed focus in light of our current environment, Be DTLA is poised to offer a fresh approach to holistic health, from touchless products and features in the common areas to wellness programs that promote vitality in body, mind and spirit.

"Be DTLA is delivering on the need and demand for healthy, resilient apartment living by providing exceptional environments for extraordinary experiences," said Souferian. "Our health is our wealth, and I believe people are searching for something different than ornate or overly designed spaces. We focus on the logistics of wellness post-COVID but equally on developing beautiful and functional environments for people to be well, be centered and be home."

With the introduction of Be DTLA, The Souferian Group is reenvisioning the multi-family industry, raising today's renter's expectations with an all-encompassing collection of social, wellness and lifestyle offerings and a highly cohesive design ethos. As evidenced by a booming global wellness industry prior to and amid the coronavirus, consumers are reminded now more than ever that personal wellbeing is the most valuable investment. Be DTLA is a best-in-class apartment community that delivers a balanced lifestyle, with bespoke wellness programming and a commitment to social connectedness. The community represents the residential roll-out of the Be Brand, which The Souferian Group intends to expand to other markets across the country.

Be DTLA residents enjoy the unrivaled experience of two expansive roof tops with 360-degree views of Los Angeles, large apartments with functional floorplans, multiple outdoor courtyards, a top-of-the-line gym, yoga studio and complimentary classes. Beyond the top-notch facilities, the exclusive Be BENEFITS tenant program provides residents insider access and elite perks from a variety of local businesses, while Be DTLA's robust digital community offers a range of online resident events. Other unique touchpoints include a speakeasy, a health care facility, one of Downtown Los Angeles' few grocery stores, numerous food and beverage establishments and an in-building full-service Starbucks Coffee.

Offering a variety of smartly configured studios and one-, two- and three-bedrooms units ranging in size from 489 to 1,385 square feet, Be DTLA residential leasing prices starting from $1,680/month. The community offers contactless self-guided tours, a dedicated concierge staff with convenient no-contact communication and is professionally managed by the country's' leading institutional property management company. Be DTLA is situated on the west end of Downtown at 1120 West 6th Street, within close proximity to Los Angeles's entertainment hub, comprised of L.A. Live, Staples Center, The Nokia Theater, and a plethora of world-class dining, shopping and cultural institutions. With a Walk Score of 95 and a transit score of 100, the centralized location provides easy access to explore Downtown as well as the Greater Los Angeles Area.

About The Souferian Group

The Souferian Group is a best in class, fully integrated real estate development company dedicated to developing innovative, value driven experiential projects. Their successful track record spans acquisitions and developments in multi-family, office, mixed-use, medical, retail and residential properties. The company offers expertise that spans every aspect of the real estate process from identifying acquisition properties, financing, entitlements and zoning, master planning, architecture and design, construction management, marketing, leasing and sales. The privately held company acquires and develops projects through its own direct investments or institutional joint venture partnerships. To learn more, visit TheSouferianGroup.com.

