The Souferian Group Expands Nationally Recognized 'Be' Brand Into Arizona With Acquisition Of Alantra Apartments

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Souferian Group, a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development firm, founded and led by Behzad Souferian, recognized for developing innovative, value driven experiential projects, today announced the acquisition and reimagination plans of a 244-unit residential project in Mesa, Arizona. Currently known as Alantra Apartments, the multi-million-dollar upgrade plans include rebranding the project to 'Be Mesa by The Souferian Group,' a best-in-class holistic rental community committed to wellness and fun in equal measure. Focused on enhancing the tenant experience in rental communities, Be Mesa value will be derived by the sum of its parts; wellness-centric approach, cutting edge design, thoughtful amenities, attentive services and Be Benefits program.

"Adding to our successful track record with our most recent property 'Be DTLA by The Souferian Group', one of the largest apartment communities in Los Angeles, I'm thrilled to bring our innovative brand to Arizona as part of our larger national growth expansion," said Behzad Souferian, Founder & CEO of The Souferian Group. "Be Mesa will offer local residents a unique, value driven apartment community unlike anything else in the market."

Interior and exterior upgrades will begin this Summer and include updating the facade into more of a Santa Barbara-inspired Spanish aesthetic and integrating a host of on property amenities and programming related to wellness and common spaces that encourage fun and socialization. Be Mesa will offer one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 750 to over 1,000 square feet starting at $1,300, as well as a comprehensive Be BENEFITS tenant program that will provide residents insider access and elite perks from a variety of businesses.

"Arizona is a great market, and our goal is to deliver a community that enhances the areas rich history as we continue our expansion plans," said Souferian. "The Be Brand delivers the next generation of apartment communities with demand for healthy, resilient apartment living where the focus is on creating inspiring spaces and functional environments for residents to Be Well and Be Valued."

Be Mesa is located at 510 South Extension Rd. within close proximity to Banner Desert Medical Center, one of the area's largest hospitals and adjacent to Tempe, Gilbert and Chandler. Further, the property is well positioned to meet the needs of the area's major employers like Mesa Public Schools.

To learn more about this innovative rental community, visit BeInMesa.com and follow along on Instagram at @BeByTSG.

About The Souferian Group

The Souferian Group is a best in class, fully integrated real estate development company dedicated to developing innovative, value driven experiential projects. Their successful track record spans acquisitions and developments in multi-family, office, mixed-use, medical, retail and residential properties. The company offers expertise that spans every aspect of the real estate process from identifying acquisition properties, financing, entitlements and zoning, master planning, architecture and design, construction management, marketing, leasing and sales. The privately held company acquires and develops projects through its own direct investments or institutional joint venture partnerships. To learn more, visit TheSouferianGroup.com.

SOURCE The Souferian Group

Related Links

http://www.thesouferiangroup.com

