NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The South & Central America cartilage degeneration market is expected to reach US$ 1,195.57 million by 2027 from US$ 959.32 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2020 to 2027. The cartilage degeneration market is growing primarily due to the increasing prevalence of sports injuries and obesity in South & Central America. Factors such as high cost of cartilage therapies are likely to restrain the growth of the market. Additionally, increase in awareness about bone degeneration therapy and rising emphasis on regenerative medicines are likely to fuel the growth of the cartilage degeneration market during the forecast period.







Obesity has a considerable effect on the musculoskeletal system, resulting into degeneration of bones, cartilage, and ligaments.Moreover, the condition, along with other prominent factors, is strongly allied with the increased risk of rapid cartilage loss.



The growing prevalence of obesity is likely to accelerate the incidence of cartilage degeneration, which will drive the market growth.



This massive prevalence of obesity is likely to accelerate due to unhealthy lifestyles such as consumption of junk food, sedentary lifestyle, genetic conditions, and deprivation of mental health.According to the WHO, obesity has become a major health challenge in South & Central America.



Around 57% i.e., ~302 million people of the region's adult population (54% men and 70% of women) are overweight, and 19% (100.8 million) are obese (14.6% in men and 24% in women). Obesity causes osteoarthritis leading to cartilage degeneration by increasing the mechanical stress on the cartilage. Next to aging, obesity is most powerful risk factor for osteoarthritis of the knees. The early development of osteoarthritis of the knees among weight lifters is believed to be in part due to their high body weight. For instance, more than one-third of indigenous people in Latin America have a musculoskeletal disorder, and the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis in these communities — particularly the Qom in Argentina — is among the highest reported in the world, according to findings published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases. Repeated trauma to joint tissues (ligaments, bones, and cartilage) is believed to lead to early osteoarthritis of the knees in soccer players. Overweight conditions among players and athletes can lead to the increasing prevalence of sports injuries. Such association between obesity and cartilage degeneration is anticipated to drive the market growth by 2027.



Additionally, companies in the cartilage degeneration market are undertaking increasing research and development activities to introduce innovative products.The new cartilage therapies enable the adoption of advanced cell technologies, which are strengthening procedural outcomes.



The industry players in the cartilage degeneration market are focusing on establishing collaborations and partnerships for the development of advanced products with increasing procedural efficiency. Such increasing awareness about bone degeneration therapy is projected to offer a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge in this region.The south America has reported 3,951,893 cases as of 28 July 2020.



The number of growing COVID-19 cases has been reported, such as, Brazil (2,555,518).Many countries in the region have less developed and underfunded health systems, such as Peru, has less than 1000 intensive care unit beds for its 32 million inhabitants.



A lack of ICU beds and ventilators is common across the region.Apart from this, a huge population is already facing a burden of non-communicable diseases; making them more vulnerable to the virus.



Moreover, economic uncertainties and ongoing conflicts are worsening the condition in the region.



In 2019, the knee segment accounted for the highest share of the market.Growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of knee injuries.



Further, increasing awareness of benefits provided by cartilage repair is also anticipated to drive the growth of knee segment.



A few of the major secondary sources associated with the South & Central America cartilage degeneration market report are the World Health Organization (WHO), and others.



