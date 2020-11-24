NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The South & Central America pipette market is expected to reach US$ 164.39 million by 2027 from US$ 131.24 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020–2027.







The growth of the market is attributed to some key driving factors such as development in genetic study and a high growth in diagnostic centers and laboratories. However, high priced liquid handling systems are expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast years.



Pipettes are laboratory tools commonly used in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and chemical laboratories to transport specific volume of liquids or samples.Various types of pipette designs such as electronic pipetting and ultra-light pipettes are available in the market.



The pipettes help in accurately measuring the liquids for various biology experiments, pharmaceutical applications, and others.These devices help in preventing contamination and easy handling of liquids during laboratory procedures.



Two types of pipettes commonly used are glass pipettes that are excellent in chemical resistance, and plastic pipettes that are convenient in preventing contamination.



South & Central America pipettes market has shown a significant rise in the biotechnology industry.The rise in the biotechnology industry will also increase drug development and research and development activities in the coming years which will boost the pipette market in the South & Central America region.



Pipettes are commonly used for genetic research in chemistry laboratories, pharmacological and microbiology testing.Pipettes and micropipettes are made up of glass or plastic tubes and are used to measure, transfer, and deliver liquids of accurate volumes.



Most of the pipettes function by creating a vacuum above the space that the liquid shall fill and then control the uptake of the liquid by releasing this vacuum, suctioning the liquid upwards.Argentina has shown rising development in the medical field and has incorporated biotechnology for medical genetic.



In Argentina, genetic research is growing rapidly and is being utilized for diagnosing genetic diseases. Across the country, there are various private genetic service providers and institutions and the Medical Genetic Foundation, which offers clinical genetic services and performs different genetic tests. Thus, the development in genetic study and increasing number of genetic testing will give a major boost to the South & Central America pipette market.



Based on type, the pipette market is segmented into air displacement pipette, and positive displacement pipette. The air displacement pipette segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the positive displacement pipette segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on category, the pipette market is segmented into manual and electronic. The manual segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the electronic segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on channel, the pipette market is segmented into single channel and multi-channel (8-channel, 12-channel, and others). The multi-channel segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on volume, the pipette market is segmented into adjustable volume and fixed volume. The adjustable volume segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the pipette market is segmented into pharmaceutical laboratories, biotech laboratories, food & beverage, forensic laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical laboratories segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for pipette market included in the report are Socieda de Brasileira de Infectologia, Medical Genetic Foundation, and others.



