The South African / USA "Adventures of Zizwe" Spiritual "heroines" Animation Series Wins at the Prestigious Accolade Global Film Festival

ATLANTA and JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robyn Stalson and Kevin Johns, creators of the spiritual animation series, and Rox Dare, Director of The Adventures of Zizwe, have won a prestigious Award of Recognition from The Accolade Global Film Festival. The webisode introduces a Zulu led mystic band of young women from across the world using ancient wisdom, rock n roll and indigenous magic.

Zizwe, Zulu Mystic Zizwe and the Mystics Band

Robyn's' vision was Super Soul Sunday hosts the X Men (women) said Kevin Johns. Zizwe has a cast of supporting spiritual characters researched from a pantheon of authentic legends of the indigenous peoples of the Earth. The headquarters of this group of Enchantresses is South Africa, in the African bush near the Cradle of Mankind.

"Eons ago, indigenous mythical goddesses gathered around Africa's oldest and most cosmic tree, the Baobab. Their mystical granddaughters carry on that tradition. Their mission is to transform conflict through the spirit of Ubuntu (togetherness) by harnessing ancient wisdom, magical powers, and cool rock and ancestral music (didgeridoo, African drums, flutes, lead guitar). The young goddesses unite to solve mysteries, tackle terror, eliminate poaching, divert climate change, and heal plagues.

"We are extremely proud of the Accolade Team and Judges for their consideration and for understanding what we are trying to achieve with this production: "Cultural diversity is an economic strength," said Robyn. "The series is futuristic and pragmatic for everyone, particularly minority youth. It is authentic Africa, beautiful, entertaining, and inspiring. In a time of equity concerns, climate change, poverty, and innovation, the Adventures show that America and the world communities, can solve any challenge, working together. (Ubuntu)"

The Accolade recognizes film, television, videography, and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about the Accolade and a list of recent winners can be found at www.accoladecompetition.org.

In winning an Accolade, Robyn Stalson as the Creator in Chief, joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including the Oscar winning production of The Lady in Number Six by Malcolm Clarke, the very talented Dave Bossert of Disney for his short documentary, The Tunes Behind The Toons, Hollywood industry veteran Ron Howard for When You Find Me and Highwire Films Australia for their popular ABC TV series twentysomething.

Rick Prickett, who chairs The Accolade Global Film Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, "The Accolade is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Accolade helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of The Accolade is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve."

