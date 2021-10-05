The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Awards Contract to Evidence-Based Associates to Oversee Implementation of Evidence-Based Programs Statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 27, 2021, the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) selected Evidence-Based Associates (EBA) to manage the high-fidelity implementation of evidence-based programs (EBPs) in communities throughout the state. These programs will serve as alternatives to incarceration for youth involved in or entering the juvenile justice system. EBA's leadership team, led by Nicole Janer, EBA's Director of Operations, will provide the oversight, technical support, and coordination of the multi-year initiative.

"The Department of Juvenile Justice serves over 3,000 youth each year - the vast majority of them right in their home communities," explains DJJ Acting Director Eden Hendrick. "EBA has a proven track record of success in many jurisdictions. Through this partnership, we are excited to provide more therapeutic programs to keep kids in school, out of trouble, and living at home."

Establishing enhanced and comprehensive community-based services is essential to increase the number of South Carolina's youth that are in school, living at home, and staying out of trouble. EBA will provide community-based, scientifically-proven interventions, such as Multisystemic Therapy (MST) and Functional Family Therapy (FFT), that will focus on incorporating all aspects of a youth's ecology in order to demonstrate the most successful outcomes. Both programs reduce the risk to commit or re-commit an offense, making a difference for adolescents in South Carolina.

The Evidence-Based Programs project will serve counties in four (4) regions throughout the state: Low Country, Midlands, Pee Dee, and Upstate. The expansion of top-tier treatment will increase the service capacities of MST and FFT, which will give more families in South Carolina the opportunity to address challenges associated with at-risk teens.

According to Dan Edwards, EBA's Senior Director of Strategy and Growth, "We are thrilled to be selected by the Department to help them build up these evidence-based, family-centered programs. We anticipate that the positive impact of the programs that we've seen in other states will be felt across South Carolina as well."

About Evidence-Based Associates:

Founded in 2004, Evidence-Based Associates (EBA) is an experienced group of talented, dedicated professionals, who specialize in the high-quality implementation of evidence-based programs (EBPs) that address the unique needs of at-risk youth.

Contact: Emily Gaylor

Phone: 843-284-2229

Email: [email protected]

https://evidencebasedassociates.com

SOURCE Evidence-Based Associates

Related Links

http://evidencebasedassociates.com

