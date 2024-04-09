The South End Technology Center and The Mary J Harris Foundation Partner to Further Mel King's Vision

A Pathway Forward in Advancing Health Technology Access in Underserved Communities

BOSTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The South End Technology Center and the Mary J. Harris Foundation, Inc. announced their commitment to providing technology education and access with specific attention towards health and life sciences. Underserved populations historically suffer the brunt of systemic imbalances and disparities. In areas faced with wide social determinants of health, a center of support is necessary for a quality of life. Their partnership follows the vision of utilizing innovative technology and digital strategies to address complex social problems and drive systemic change.

A Pathway Forward

The South End Technology Center founded by the late MIT Professor, Political figure and Activist Mel King, originated as a space to start the gateway for equal access into the technology era. Continuing with Mel King's vision Executive Director Michael King and President and Founder Bianca Clark, MBA of the Mary J. Harris Foundation embarked in an effort to improve health literacy through technology within the City of Boston beginning with senior citizens.

Ms. Clark, a former analyst at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) sees an important call to action "Our model of innovation is based on our trusted spaces, our vision is we're supporting medical partners in managing care and delivering a standard for patients and their families. We intend to use technology as a steward for delivering a quality standard of health care and service," says Clark. This partnership steers a crucial new beginning in a pathway forward for equitable healthcare.

