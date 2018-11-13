The South Florida Car Swap Meet, Car Corral, Car Show, and Car Club Challenge Returns to the Fairgrounds This Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday, Nov. 18 the South Florida Car Swap Meet returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Car enthusiasts will enjoy numerous show vehicles, including muscle cars, antiques, classics, street rods, custom trucks, cycles, and tractors. All makes, models and years of vehicles are welcome in the show area & cash and trophies will be awarded. Participation in the car show is free with $5.00 paid admission.

South Florida Car Swap Meet

One of the highlights to this Sunday's event is the Car Club Challenge, South Florida Swap Meets challenges all car clubs to show their strength in numbers. Come one, come all and the top car club (based on number of registered show vehicles) wins, cash and a car club banner. The top car club gets a special banner which can be displayed when you come back to the next South Florida Swap Meets.

Bargain hunters looking for deals can visit auto-related booths as vendors exhibit and sell their auto-related merchandise and services during the festival. Tools, car parts, and other auto-related items will be for sale in the swap meet area. The vendor registration fee for the Swap Meet is only $20 per 15' x 30' spot.

This is a family-friendly automotive event. Admission is $5.00 for adults, Children 12 and under are free with plenty of free parking.

Visit the South Florida Car Swap Meets website SouthFLCarSwapMeets.com for more information, discount tickets, vendor applications and specific driving directions. Contact Under the Sun Promotions, Inc. at 954-205-7813.

