The South Texas Veterans Health Care System Selects Go Energistics to Perform IOT&A Services for the San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center

DALLAS, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Energistics (GoE) is excited to announce our partnership with the South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) to perform initial outfitting, transition and activation (IOT&A) services to support the San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center in San Antonio, Texas. The project will create efficiencies to better serve Veterans through the centralized delivery of coordinated health care while maximizing cost savings through a single combined lease.

The consolidated outpatient clinic will include a 190,800 square feet facility with over 1,500 parking spaces. The project will collocate primary care, mental health, dental, ophthalmology, imaging, prosthetics, and pharmacy services and Veterans Benefits Administration all under one roof to provide one-stop service for the 100,000 veterans served. The new clinic will not only improve access to primary and mental health care but will also enhance security and incorporate numerous green initiatives.

GoE President & CEO, Adam Shepherd shared, "This project is a unique and impressive effort that represents a fundamental shift in how health care is deployed to Veterans in the San Antonio Metropolitan area. We are thrilled to be working on a project which demonstrates GoE's commitment to helping Veterans."

GoE's scope of services for the project includes comprehensive project management services, comprehensive interior design and space planning services; furniture, fixtures and equipment planning; acquisition services; engineering planning and maintenance coordination and support; transition planning and relocation services to include Concept for Operations development; warehousing and warehouse management services; delivery, install, testing, training and simulation services; strategic project communications, information technology planning and installation services; biomedical planning and support services; and quality assurance and Gap analysis services. The objective is to have the IOT&A project completed in support of the first day of clinical services, projected for early 2022.

About Go Energistics:

Go Energistics (GoE) is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in planning, design, activation and logistical solutions by enabling clients to shape, transform and evolve the healthcare environment. Go Energistics is dedicated to "Serving Those Who Serve". Visit www.goenergistics.com to learn more.

