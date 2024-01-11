The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) Appoints Christopher McKinney as Executive Director to Lead Economic Development Efforts

News provided by

Southeast Crescent Regional Commission

Jan. 11, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) welcomes Christopher H. McKinney, Sr., as its new Executive Director. With a distinguished career spanning 36 years, McKinney brings a wealth of experience from military service, civilian leadership roles, and entrepreneurial ventures.

"SCRC is honored to welcome someone with demonstrated leadership and distinguished character as Executive Director," said Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, Federal Co-Chair of SCRC. "Mr. McKinney brings tangible experience from local and national communities that will prove beneficial to every aspect of our programs and throughout the expansive terrain of our seven-state region."

Governor Henry McMaster, SCRC State Co-chair, said, "We are delighted to welcome Christopher McKinney as the new Executive Director of the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission," said Governor Henry McMaster, State Co-Chair of SCRC. "His commitment to collaboration and leadership experiences makes him a valuable asset in our ongoing efforts to enhance the economic prosperity and quality of life in the Southeast Crescent region."

Mr. McKinney will manage SCRC's day-to-day operations, execute the five-year strategic plan, and implement the Commission's grants and programs. He will also build relationships with key stakeholders across the region to ensure that SCRC programs align with local communities' needs. He began his tenure as Executive Director on January 3, 2024, and will work out of the Commission office in Columbia, S.C.

"I am honored to serve as the steward of the Office of the Executive Director at the SCRC," said Executive Director Christopher McKinney. "Collaborating with the Federal Co-Chair and seven governors of the SCRC region is a privilege and a serious responsibility as the organization seeks to collectively elevate communities with long-standing economic challenges, a task that deeply resonates with me and aligns with my purpose."

Before joining SCRC, McKinney led 10X Leadership Consulting and served as the Executive Director of the Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments, where he demonstrated exemplary leadership and strategic vision. His extensive military background includes 30 years of dedicated service in the United States Air Force, contributing to his well-rounded and dynamic skill set.

About the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC)
The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state partnership authorized in the 2008 Farm Bill to promote and encourage economic development in areas of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and all of Florida. SCRC invests in projects that support basic infrastructure, business development, natural resources, and workforce/labor development. SCRC's mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 428 counties of the seven-state region.

Contact:
Office of Communications 
press@scrc.gov

SOURCE Southeast Crescent Regional Commission

