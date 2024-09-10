THE SOUTHERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND THE SOUTHERN BANK WELCOME BANKING INDUSTRY LEADER JERRY REXROAD TO THEIR BOARDS OF DIRECTORS

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern Financial Corporation and The Southern Bank announce the appointment of Jerold L. Rexroad (Jerry) to their respective Boards of Directors. Mr. Rexroad, a highly respected figure in the banking industry, brings an exceptional track record of leadership, innovation, and strategic growth that will be instrumental in guiding both institutions toward continued success.

With over 40 years of experience, Jerry Rexroad is an experienced leader in the world of banking and finance. His visionary leadership as CEO of Carolina Financial Corporation transformed CresCom Bank into one of the largest community banks in the Carolinas, culminating in a $1.2 billion acquisition by United Bankshares. Mr. Rexroad has held pivotal roles throughout his career, including CFO of Coastal Federal Corporation, Executive Vice President and Director at United Bankshares, and Partner at KPMG. His deep expertise and proven ability to navigate complex financial landscapes will be invaluable to The Southern Financial Corporation and The Southern Bank. He currently serves as Co-President of Capital Vacations.

"Having been partners at Carolina Financial Corporation and CresCom Bank, I am particularly excited to reunite with Jerry and leverage his unparalleled experience in driving growth and his strategic acumen," said Jamin M. Hujik, CEO and President of The Southern Financial Corporation. "We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to the transformative impact his leadership will bring as we expand our reach and enhance our financial offerings."

Mr. Rexroad expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am honored to join The Southern Financial Corporation and The Southern Bank at such a dynamic time in their evolution. These institutions are well-positioned for growth, and I am eager to collaborate with their talented teams to foster innovation, enhance our customer experience, and achieve our strategic objectives."

The Southern Financial Corporation, a leader in financial services, is dedicated to providing innovative banking solutions that meet the diverse needs of individuals and businesses alike. As a subsidiary, The Southern Bank is redefining the future of community banking by seamlessly blending high-tech financial tools with a personal touch. With over $318 million in total assets and a growing presence in the Carolinas and Georgia, The Southern Bank is committed to delivering excellence in every interaction.

To learn more about The Southern Bank, its leadership, and its services, please visit www.thesouthern.bank.

About The Southern Bank

The Southern Bank is changing the way digital banking and community banking are done. The Southern Bank is committed to delivering high-tech innovative financial tools while providing a high-touch, personal customer experience. With over $318 million in total assets, the bank currently operates branches in Greenville, Spartanburg, and Aiken, S.C., and Gibson, Hephzibah, Sardis, and Waynesboro, Ga. To learn more about The Southern Bank, visit www.thesouthern.bank.

SOURCE The Southern Bank