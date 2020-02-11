The Southern Living 2020 Idea House To Open Doors To Public In Asheville, North Carolina This June

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP, http://www.meredith.com/) Southern Living announces that its annual Idea House will debut in June in Asheville, North Carolina. A celebration of life in the South, the custom showhouse will be featured in the August issue of Southern Living, on newsstands July 17, with expanded content and video available at southernliving.com.

Southern Living editors selected this year's iconic destination and an all-star design team to bring the pages of the magazine to life. The 2020 building and design team includes Buchanan Construction, interior designer Lauren Liess, architects Beau Clowney and Kate Campbell, and landscape architect Greg Cloos.

"Each Southern Living Idea House starts with a great location, and this year we're headed to the mountains, just outside downtown Asheville, North Carolina," said Sid Evans, Editor-in-Chief of Southern Living. "Few places have such a rich combination of natural beauty, creative energy, and thoughtful design, and we're excited to build a house that reflects all that."

The 2020 Southern Living Idea House is located in The Ramble community in Asheville and will feature the latest in innovative design and architecture with a décor sensibility that's relaxed and natural. Created in a style reminiscent of a traditional mountain retreat, the home is meant to be a nostalgic reinterpretation of a local vernacular cottage. At 3,600 square feet, the house will have expansive porches and outdoor living space.

The home will be built and outfitted with a curated selection of products from this year's sponsors, including: James Hardie Building Products, Marvin Windows and Doors, Royal Building Products/Zuri Decking, Sherwin Williams Paint, Sleep Number Mattresses, Southern Living Exclusively at Dillard's, Southern Living Plant Collection, The Home Depot, and Wellborn Cabinetry.

According to a recent New Home Buyer Study conducted by Meredith Corporation, "having a home I am proud of" is ranked as the top priority among new Southern women homeowners, and "deciding what style or look I want" is the second biggest decorating concern. The study also reveals that Southern women want newer and larger homes than do women in other areas of the country, with 51% saying they considered building a new home during the home-buying process. The Southern Living Idea House serves as a valuable source for design and décor solutions for new home buyers as well as homeowners.

Deirdre Finnegan, VP/Group Publisher of Southern Living said, "Our Idea Houses always provide incredible inspiration for anyone who is looking for a new home or is making updates to an existing home. We're thrilled to have so many great partners to bring this year's house to life showcasing some of our favorite design trends in fresh and inviting ways."

Southern Living has been building its Idea Houses for more than 30 years. Tickets to tour the 2020 Idea House will be made available for sale in late Spring. Visit https://www.southernliving.com/home/idea-houses/asheville-idea-house-2020 for updates.

