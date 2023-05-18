The Sovana at Stuart Celebrates and Looks Back at First Year

STUART, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sovana at Stuart, a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Stuart, Florida, is thrilled to celebrate its one-year anniversary!

Since opening its doors last year, Sovana has exceeded all expectations, achieving an unprecedented occupancy rate of 80% and garnering rave reviews from residents who chose to make it home. "This was the best move we could have made, the staff is so friendly, and we truly feel like family," says Carol Monger, who recently made the move to Sovana with her husband Mike and their beloved dog.

The Sovana at Stuart residents enjoy a celebratory luau, looking back at the first year of the community.
To mark the occasion, The Sovana at Stuart planned a celebratory luau that truly embodied the vacation everyday lifestyle that makes Sovana great. This event was not only a fun-filled party, but a look back at how the community has become home for all Sovana residents during the past year.

"The Sovana at Stuart has been a welcome addition to the Stuart community, and we are thrilled to celebrate our first year of operations," said property manager Julie Bohl. "We have worked hard to create a truly exceptional and unique living experience for our residents, and we are proud to be the place they call home."

The Sovana at Stuart features 182 luxury apartments, ranging from one to two bedrooms, with spacious floor plans and upscale finishes. The community offers an array of amenities, including a resort-style pool, a fitness center, a dog park, and a clubhouse that serves as the ideal backdrop to an award-winning SUN program. The Sovana at Stuart is conveniently located near coveted shopping, dining, and entertainment, making it the perfect place to call home.

For more information about The Sovana at Stuart or to schedule a tour, please visit www.thesovana.com or call (833) 284-4648.

