The Sovana at Stuart Celebrates Two Years of Community, Growth, and Vibrancy

"The impact that The Sovana provides to the community is greater than most can imagine unless they experience it themselves firsthand," Sean Reed For City of Stuart Commission Group IV said. "The amenities provided create an all-inclusive resort for the residents [allowing them] to live their best life."

To commemorate their two-year milestone, The Sovana hosted a 70s-themed Disco Party that transported guests back to the golden age of dance floors and bell bottoms. As residents and guests boogied the night away, they also took time to reflect on their journey at The Sovana.

"I love this community," Sovana resident Holli Dynayer said. "My husband and I moved in October 2022, and we enjoy the fun-loving, energetic programming that is available to us. We made lifelong friends here. The Sovana has become family."

With occupancy soaring past 140 residents, The Sovana has become a sought-after living destination and a vibrant hub of activity and connection within the Stuart community. The Sovana at Stuart, which features 182 luxurious one and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and upscale finishes, offers residents an array of amenities, including a resort-style pool, a fitness center, a dog park, and a clubhouse that serves as the ideal backdrop to an award-winning lifestyle program.

"The Sovana truly knows how to create memorial moments," Gail Goldy with ICare Magazine said. "The atmosphere was electric. Laughter, camaraderie, and a shared sense of community was evident in the smiling attendees."

"The 2-year anniversary was a howling success," Sovana resident Jannies Echlos said. "I just marvel at what this staff can do and it's always done to perfection!"

The Sovana at Stuart is conveniently located near coveted shopping, dining, and entertainment spaces, making it the perfect place to call home!

