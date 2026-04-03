The Sovana at Stuart Supports Local Pet Shelter Through Fundraising and Adoption Drives

STUART, Fla., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sovana at Stuart brought the community together for a special day of giving, fun, and community impact! The 55+ community hosted a special adoption, donation, and fundraising drive to support Furry Friends Humane, a Florida-based non-profit, no-kill, animal rescue organization serving as a lifeline for pets across Palm Beach County, Martin County, and Florida state.

In 2024, Furry Friends' Palm City intake and veterinary facility was tragically destroyed by a tornado during Hurricane Milton, forcing the organization to relocate all of its animals and staff to its Jupiter location.

The event put together at The Sovana at Stuart was meant to help support the organization in its effort to keep animals safe, as well as help them raise money to rebuild its Palm City facility.

"Each day at Furry Friends Humane, we meet animals at their most vulnerable, and we are committed to giving them a second chance at life," said Chief Executive Officer Jason Gluck. "Every adoption, every donation, and every act of kindness helps us save more dogs and cats in desperate need."

The event drew strong support from both residents and the surrounding community, resulting in more than $1,250 in donations, along with a van's worth of much-needed supplies including paper towels, laundry detergent, gift cards, cat and dog toys, treats, and beds. According to Niki Gottesman, the Community Outreach Manager at Furry Friends Humane, the organization had never received that volume of donations from a single event.

"We were honored to host an event that not only brought people together but truly made a difference for animals in need," said Ashley Wysocarski with The Sovana at Stuart. "The level of support we saw from donations to fostering sign-ups and adoptions was incredibly rewarding and speaks to the compassion of this community."

Guests who attended the event enjoyed a variety of activities to support the organization including a silent auction, crafting stations, a pet-friendly photo booth, and more.

The event marked a strong show of community support for Furry Friends Humane and its ongoing work, reinforcing the importance of its local involvement in helping animals in need.

Media Contact: Jeddy Johnson, [email protected]

SOURCE The Sovana