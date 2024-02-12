The 'Space Debris' Conference Concludes its Activities with 3 Inspirational Panel Discussions and Collaboration in the Fields of Space Monitoring and Sustainability.

News provided by

Saudi Space Agency

12 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The conclusion of the Space Debris Conference marked a significant milestone in addressing the pressing challenges posed by space debris while leveraging opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution to propel the global space economy forward. With over 470 experts, speakers, and industry leaders in attendance, the final day's sessions delved into innovative solutions critical for ensuring the safety and sustainability of space activities.

Continue Reading
Opening ceremony attended by Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology, H.E. Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Space Agency CEO, Dr. Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi and Secretary General of ITU, Doreen Bogdan-Martin. (PRNewsfoto/Saudi Space Agency)
Opening ceremony attended by Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology, H.E. Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Space Agency CEO, Dr. Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi and Secretary General of ITU, Doreen Bogdan-Martin. (PRNewsfoto/Saudi Space Agency)

The opening session, "Modern Technologies and Strategic Measures and Their Impact on Space Traffic Management," highlighted advancements in space traffic management technologies, emphasizing the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing space traffic flow and predicting potential collisions to activate proactive avoidance strategies.

In the sixth session, "Focus on the Sky," participants discussed the importance of space awareness in ensuring safety and sustainability. They explored developments in tracking and predicting the movements of space objects, underlining the necessity of international cooperation in establishing a comprehensive infrastructure for space awareness.

The final session, "Towards Innovative Solutions for Space Debris Challenges," emphasized the need for effective legislative frameworks and adaptive preventive measures. Speakers called for collaboration between academic institutions, regulatory bodies, the private sector, and government entities to develop a roadmap for addressing space debris challenges.

Participants lauded Saudi Arabia's digital transformation and its role in hosting the pioneering conference, recognizing the Kingdom's integrated system of digital capabilities that have propelled advancements in space, technology, and innovation.

During the conference, two memoranda of cooperation and understanding were signed with NorthStar and LeoLabs, aiming to enhance cooperation in space situational awareness and space monitoring, respectively. These partnerships reflect a commitment to exchanging knowledge and exploring future opportunities in space exploration.

The scientific discussions resulted in recommendations and outcomes illustrating solutions and strategies for effective global governance mechanisms to address space debris challenges. The conference, organized by the Saudi Space Agency in collaboration with UNOOSA and the Communications and Space Technology Commission, reaffirmed the Kingdom's dedication to environmental sustainability and the adoption of best practices in satellite domains for civil purposes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338399/Saudi_Space_Agency.jpg

SOURCE Saudi Space Agency

Also from this source

Die Konferenz "Weltraummüll" schließt ihre Aktivitäten mit 3 inspirierenden Podiumsdiskussionen und Zusammenarbeit in den Bereichen Weltraumüberwachung und Nachhaltigkeit ab

Die Konferenz "Weltraummüll" schließt ihre Aktivitäten mit 3 inspirierenden Podiumsdiskussionen und Zusammenarbeit in den Bereichen Weltraumüberwachung und Nachhaltigkeit ab

Der Abschluss der Weltraummüllkonferenz war ein bedeutender Meilenstein bei der Bewältigung der dringenden Herausforderungen, die der Weltraummüll...
Concluye la Conferencia sobre 'Desechos Espaciales'

Concluye la Conferencia sobre 'Desechos Espaciales'

La conclusión de la Conferencia sobre Desechos Espaciales marcó un hito importante al abordar los desafíos apremiantes que plantean los desechos...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.