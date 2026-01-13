The Space to Succeed Scholarship Honors Georgia Student as 2025 Winner

KENNESAW, Ga., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Storage Center has named Ohio State University freshman, Anthony Brantley as one of three national winners of the 2025 Fall Space to Succeed Scholarship. Selected from thousands of applicants nationwide, Brantley was recognized for his outstanding commitment to service through his nonprofit initiative, Freedom Through Finance. He will receive a $5,000 scholarship, awarded directly to Ohio State University to support his studies in finance.

Brantley's passion for financial literacy was shaped early in life through adversity. A critical medical diagnosis within his family during his early high school years became a defining moment that played a pivotal role in shaping his perspective and priorities. Balancing school with increased responsibilities at home, he gained firsthand insight into the importance of planning, accountability and long-term thinking. This experience led him to explore personal finance and budgeting, and ultimately inspired his belief in financial literacy as a powerful tool for navigating life's challenges.

That experience ultimately inspired him to launch Freedom Through Finance in 2024, a community-based organization dedicated to helping low-income and underserved families gain the knowledge and tools needed to manage their finances with confidence. Through financial literacy workshops, individualized budgeting support, and investment education, Brantley and his team have provided financial planning services to more than 80 families across Columbus, Ohio, and Atlanta, Georgia.

"Anthony's story reflects the very heart of the Space to Succeed Scholarship," said Robby Piper, Principal at The Storage Center. "Turning personal adversity into a mission to uplift others through education and service is a powerful example of leadership. He is creating a meaningful, long-lasting impact in the communities he serves."

In addition to supporting families in his community, Brantley has led and trained high school volunteers to facilitate an after-school financial education program for elementary students. During the summer of 2025, he trained 23 high school students to deliver four age-appropriate financial literacy modules to 575 elementary students. The modules covered topics such as the value of money, smart saving, responsible budgeting and spending, and savvy investing. The program equips young students with essential money skills, creating a strong foundation for a financially healthy adulthood.

As he begins college, Brantley plans to use his education in finance to advance financial equity, expand access to financial literacy, and strengthen community-based economic empowerment initiatives. Through continued mentorship and education, he aims to help individuals and families build long-term financial stability and independence.

