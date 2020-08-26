The SPARBAR legends: Introducing Athletic Advisor Jackie Atkins (Hall of Fame)

Atkins paved the way for women to compete in boxing at the United States Military Academy at West Point. She developed the Give a Kid a Dream Program, where she leverages the focus and discipline of boxing to engage at risk youth while supporting them with the challenges they face today.

Atkins runs Gleason's Gym in New Jersey and Gleason's boxing program at the Mercedes Club in Manhattan. She incorporated the intuitive boxing equipment by SPARBAR into her training program, and is now developing a library of SPARBAR online classes, and a SPARBAR boxing curriculum.

"When you think of boxing from a competitive perspective, it's not always the National Athlete that is the strongest physically that comes out with the gold. It's a sweet science, a mental sport, you're calculating, you're studying your opponent, many times you need to be ahead of them, so you can be prepared," Atkins describes boxing and adds: "Boxing is a great tool to become a champion in life, by living a healthy, productive lifestyle inside and outside of the ring. SPARBAR is a great training apparatus for beginners all the way to lead users, making the sport accessible to anyone."

"Boxing is one of the best sports in the world, and what we find is that more and more people are moving into boxing to find that mental and physical connection in a workout," says London-based founder Jasvinder "Jazz" Gill. "We're thrilled that with Jackie we have a highly accomplished athlete to develop the SPARBAR online classes. Jackie not only trains with SPARBAR every day, and knows how to leverage the equipment to the fullest, but she is also aligned with our brand values by providing chances for the youth."

About SPARBAR:

The SPARBAR® products provide ideal groundwork for beginners and for professionals to develop their own training program and workout pace. They allow to adjust to your skills as you improve your own unique technique. Each SPARBAR device is a perfect all-in-one equipment for all ages. The products react to your power level and responds to your personal level of skills.

This is the secret of SPARBAR - the better you get, the more challenging your SPARBAR will be.

SPARBAR™ - THE WORLD FAMOUS SPARRING PARTNER:

A global sports fitness brand, SparBar is proud of its position as the inventors of the global combat sensation that known the world over as SPARBAR™. Founded in 2013 and backed by over 20 years of real boxing experience, we have single-handedly changed the fight game with our innovative concept of training without a sparring partner.

Used by world champions, international celebrities, world-leading gyms and with over 300M+ social media video views, SparBar's success ensures that we are not just pioneers, but game-changers in the combat sports training equipment market. SparBar™ is the key to learning core fundamental boxing skills and developing hand-eye coordination as you build footwork, balance, speed, stamina, accuracy and power, simulating realistic sparring in a safe environment.

