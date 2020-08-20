The SPARBAR legends: Introducing Demee Koch, an advocate for conscious entrepreneurship and giving back

"Not only needs the product to be truly purpose driven. SPARBAR's mission is to make boxing accessible to anyone, no matter what age, gender or fitness level," says the mother of two boys and adds: "Brands I work with focus on giving back as a way of conscious entrepreneurship."

Boxing is a challenging way of getting to know one's own strength, endurance and mental wellness. And it is one of the most rewarding ones out there when it comes to personal gain regarding such traits as character building, self-confidence and self-improvement. SPARBAR understands that as a philosophy, and puts social responsibility at the forefront of their activities. Founder Jasvinder "Jazz" Gill set up the SPARBAR Kids & Youth Academy. "We want young people to succeed, to actively create their personal journey, and to be full of self-esteem and able to take care of and to stand up for themselves," says Jazz and adds "Demee is a valuable source to provide a strong business foundation, that is able to give back to society."

The SPARBAR kids ambassadors such as 13 year old world kickboxing champion, sandee muay thai champion and K1 British champion Tiah Ayton and youth Olympic gold medallist Karol Itauma, 19, are the heartbeat of SPARBAR, and (unintentionally) became the secret sauce for the social media viral success of the brand which proves, that social activities provide shareholder value.

"You need a sustainable company to be able to do sustainable charity," says Demee, who received her MBA in International Marketing from the Swiss Business School in Zurich, and operates from a strong network of global business connections across multiple sectors of products and services. "My focus right now is on setting up the exclusive manufacturing of the innovative SPARBAR fitness equipment in the Philippines, where the whole production process will be connected to a groundbreaking local social support system and talent development by SPARBAR," Demee adds.

About SPARBAR:

The SPARBAR® products provide ideal groundwork for beginners and for professionals to develop their own training program and workout pace. They allow to adjust to your skills as you improve your own unique technique. Each SPARBAR device is a perfect all-in-one equipment for all ages. The products react to your power level and responds to your personal level of skills.

This is the secret of SPARBAR - the better you get, the more challenging your SPARBAR will be.

SPARBAR™ - THE WORLD FAMOUS SPARRING PARTNER: A global sports fitness brand, SparBar is proud of its position as the inventors of the global combat sensation that known the world over as SPARBAR™. Founded in 2013 and backed by over 20 years of real boxing experience, we have single-handedly changed the fight game with our innovative concept of training without a sparring partner.

Used by world champions, international celebrities, world-leading gyms and with over 300M+ social media video views, SparBar's success ensures that we are not just pioneers, but game-changers in the combat sports training equipment market. SparBar™ is the key to learning core fundamental boxing skills and developing hand-eye coordination as you build footwork, balance, speed, stamina, accuracy and power, simulating realistic sparring in a safe environment.

