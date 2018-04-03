The spare parts logistics market in Europe is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.62% during the period 2018-2022

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Spare Parts Logistics



The spare parts logistics services include integrated contract logistics solutions covering all aspects of spare parts fulfilment, from planning supply chains and developing warehousing and distribution solutions to inventory management of spare parts and customer service.



Technavio's analysts forecast the spare parts logistics market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.62% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the spare parts logistics market in Europe for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Others



Technavio's report, Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• CEVA Logistics

• DB Schenker

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• Kuehne + Nagel

• UPS



Market driver

• Increasing demand for spare parts owing to longer lifespan of vehicles

Market challenge

• Complexities involved in time-bound deliveries and customized supply chains

Market trend

• Introduction of blockchain in logistics industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



