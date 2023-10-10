The SparX Group Enters into a Collaboration with Arovella Therapeutics for the Development of CLDN18.2-CAR-iNKT Cell Therapy

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signifying a monumental step forward in the domain of powered antibody therapies, the SparX Group is thrilled to unveil its strategic alliance with Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA). This collaboration emphasizes the utilization of SPX-101, an innovative monoclonal antibody (mAb) that targets the Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) tumor specific antigen, as an exciting component in Arovella's CLDN18.2-CAR-iNKT cells as a leading off-the-shelf CAR-iNKT cell therapy.

Dr. Gui-Dong Zhu, CEO of the SparX Group, elucidated on the significance of this collaboration: "Our partnership with Arovella represents a transformative phase in advancing mAb-based therapies. Invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cells, distinguished by their recognition of lipid antigens via the CD1d molecule, have emerged as potent therapeutic vectors. Arovella's cutting-edge CAR-iNKT platform, encapsulating advanced techniques for in-vitro expansion and post-infusion persistence of iNKT cells, underscores their leadership in this domain. We profoundly acknowledge CLDN 18.2-iNKT cell therapy as a groundbreaking paradigm in oncological therapeutics."

Echoing the enthusiasm, Dr. Michael Baker, CEO of Arovella, remarked, "Licensing the CLDN18.2 mAb sequence from SparX represents a seminal phase in our therapeutic trajectory. SparX's sophisticated work, spotlighting the unparalleled attributes of their CLDN18.2 monoclonal antibody, coupled with its safety and specificity, accentuates the global attention this molecular target is garnering. We're uniquely positioned as the only global entity developing a CAR-iNKT cell therapy aimed at CLDN18.2. The synergistic combination of iNKT cells with the CLDN18.2 CAR paves an exciting avenue to develop novel cancer therapeutics."

CLDN18.2 manifests predominantly in gastric cancers (GC), gastroesophageal junction cancers (GEJC), pancreatic cancers (PC), and a spectrum of other solid tumors. Both GC and GEJC represent formidable clinical challenges, registering over a million new cases annually worldwide and culminating in 770,000 fatalities. This places them as the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally. Spearheaded by SparX, SPX-101 embodies a pinnacle of molecular engineering, stemming from SparX's sophisticated SAILINGTM discovery platform. This mAb is designed for optimized therapeutic efficacy, offering the potential to be recognized as a best-in-class molecular entity targeting claudin 18.2.

Expounding on the cellular dynamics, Invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cells are a specialized T cell subset known for recognizing lipid antigens via the CD1d molecule. These cells possess inherent attributes like tissue infiltration capabilities, counteracting tumor-promoting cells such as myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) and tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs), and orchestrating a robust immune response by recruiting auxiliary immune cells against tumor sites. The pathological architecture of tumor development often exposes the CLDN18.2, rendering it accessible to novel treatments such as CAR-iNKT cell therapies. Preliminary clinical findings indicate that iNKT cell therapies might proffer a superior safety profile relative to alternative T cell therapies, notably displaying a reduced propensity for cytokine release syndrome, a prevalent and potential adverse reaction observed in certain cell therapies.

About SparX Biopharmaceutical:

A research-driven, development-stage biopharmaceutical trailblazer, SparX Biopharmaceutical Corp. has a mission of "amplifying human immunity with groundbreaking antibody therapies." Through the utilization of big data analytics, including machine learning, SparX decrypts potential interactions within the vast complexity of biological information. With meticulous pharmacological analyses, backed by in vitro and in vivo evaluations using advanced mouse models, SparX is on a relentless quest to develop unparalleled or superior therapeutics. SparX's robust target discovery platform, combined with the multifaceted SAILING™ antibody optimization system and groundbreaking bi-ADC technology, is poised to redefine the success metrics of empowered antibody drug development. Equipped with in-house cGMP facilities, SparX is on track to become a self-sustaining, fully integrated biopharmaceutical entity.

