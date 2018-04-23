The Spearhead Group Hires Six Consumer Product Industry Veterans to Advance Strategic Growth Initiatives Across the Organization

Vianney Becerril was hired as Product Development Manager to oversee production costs and project timelines. Previously, Vianney worked in product development and procurement in both the U.S. and Mexico for more than 10 years. Vianney's focus and unique skillset will help Spearhead meet and exceed quality, design, and budget goals for clients.





"Spearhead selectively hires leading industry visionaries who are experienced in a particular area of the Physical Brand Enhancement™ development process in a way that will advance our goal of becoming the global leader in Physical Brand Enhancements™. The timing of our company launch dovetails perfectly with the industry's collective desire for a more modern, cutting-edge approach to enhancing the buying experience among consumer audiences," said Co-founder and CEO, Heather Fritzsche. "We are fortunate to count these talented industry leaders among Spearhead's strategic management team, and look forward to revolutionizing the Physical Brand Enhancement™ process across the world."



Though headquartered in Bucks County, PA, The Spearhead Group employs and works with professionals, advisors, suppliers and others from around the globe who are experienced in delivering a modern, full-service, consultative approach for clients from concept to reality.



About The Spearhead Group

The Spearhead Group collaborates with companies around the globe to create meaningful and effective Physical Brand Enhancements™ that delight consumers and reinforce confidence in purchasing decisions. The company brings more than 45 years of collective experience designing and delivering memorable Physical Brand Enhancements™ that make a lasting impact. To learn more, visit www.thespearheadgroup.com.

