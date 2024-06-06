'THE SPECIAL YOU': Jackpot World's New Project to Strengthen Community Connections

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To strengthen the connection between players and the game studio, Jackpot World has launched the first video of the new player story sharing project called 'The Special You'. This initiative aims to establish a deeper connection with players and foster a sense of companionship.

The logo of “The Special You” project

Since its launch in 2018, Jackpot World, a leading social casino game, has provided millions of players with enjoyable leisure time. With over 80 million registered players and 30 million recommendations worldwide, it has become one of the most popular online slot game platforms globally.

A Unique Opportunity for Players to Share Their Stories with the World

'The Special You' is not about finding unusual stories but recognizing that everyone has unique experiences. This project offers players the chance to connect with Jackpot World's official team and a wider audience, sharing their stories with the world.

In February of this year, Jackpot World's official social media accounts launched "The Special You" player story submission campaign, which received widespread support and participation from players. Since the announcement of this project, many players have reached out to Jackpot World's official team, sharing their personal experiences and connecting with others.

The response from players has been overwhelming, with countless submissions pouring in from all over the world. The Jackpot World team has been moved by the unique and heartfelt stories shared by players. Many of the stories shared have been deeply personal, touching on themes such as love, loss, perseverance, and hope. Through "The Special You," players have found a platform to express themselves and connect with others, forging new friendships and building a sense of community.

Overall, "The Special You" has been a tremendous success, bringing players and the Jackpot World team closer together and fostering a strong sense of camaraderie and support. As the project continues, Jackpot World eagerly anticipates hearing more stories from players and continuing to build a dynamic, inclusive community of players from all walks of life.

Corporate Social Responsibility: Being the Game Company That Puts Players First

Through the process of communicating with players, the members of Jackpot World were deeply moved and they consider it a valuable experience for everyone involved.

"At Jackpot World, we believe that the small moments of joy we bring to players on a daily basis can add up to a significant impact, even if we may not be the biggest surprise in their lives. This is our studio's philosophy, and it's what we strive to achieve every day," said Aida Lang, the Project Manager at Jackpot World.

The Producer at Jackpot World stated that the studio has always been searching for a new type of relationship between players and game studios. Unlike traditional studios that simply provide games for players to play, they are trying to establish a deeper connection with players that is more like a friendship. They communicate with players through the game and social media, and they help each other out. They believe that this project is not only about strengthening the connection between their game company and players, but also about strengthening the connections between people.

The team of Jackpot World believes that being a responsible game company means putting players first. The team is committed to creating a safe and enjoyable gaming environment that fosters a sense of community and support. Through "The Special You" project, the Jackpot World team hopes to inspire others to share their unique stories and connect with others, building a stronger, more compassionate world.

About Jackpot World

Jackpot World is available for download on all major app stores, including the App Store, Google Play, Amazon, and Microsoft. New users can receive 6 million free coins to try out the game and join the community. Come and experience the thrill of multicultural slot machines and win big rewards!

For more information about Jackpot World and its community, please visit:

Participate in 'The Special You' event: https://bit.ly/thespeicalyou

Official Website: https://www.jackpot-world.com

Download with 6M free coins: https://s-jw.com/nMHUx3y

For media inquiries, please contact: Alex Chung, [email protected]

SOURCE Jackpot World