The Spence Law Firm Opens New Mexico Office

The firm's new Albuquerque office is led by New Mexico-born Dennis K. Wallin, who comes from a long line of ranchers, farmers, and contractors around the state. He has worked in conjunction with The Spence Law Firm for nearly 30 years, partnering with the firm on some of the largest personal injury lawsuits in New Mexico history.

Mr. Wallin, a partner in The Spence Law Firm NM, LLC, said, "Having seen the devotion and commitment shown to their clients for decades, I'm pleased to formally join the Spence firm lawyers. We are proven and award-winning trial lawyers with the experience and ability to take on the most difficult and most important cases. Clients and New Mexico co-counsel can count on our team of lawyers, industry-leading experts, and a support staff in expensive, complex and exhausting litigation."

In a wide range of successful cases, the Spence firm has won more than a billion dollars in verdicts and settlements across the country by taking on big corporations, insurance companies, and the government. The Spence Law Firm is a unique firm of trial lawyers representing people across the West, and with the opening of the Albuquerque office, the firm is committing to help people and lawyers in New Mexico.

From Gerry Spence's nationally known legacy cases – including the defense of Randy Weaver at Ruby Ridge, the Karen Silkwood case, and the defense of Geoffrey Fieger – to its hundreds of millions of dollars in recent settlements and verdicts in business litigation, injury litigation and class actions, the firm has strong momentum.

The Spence firm handles a variety of personal injury cases, including: motor vehicle accidents, trucking accidents, industrial and work accidents, oil and gas field accidents, explosion accidents, railroad and aviation accidents, civil rights cases, medical malpractice, products liability, carbon monoxide poisoning, birth injuries, burn injuries, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death. More information about the firm is available at www.spencelawyers.com.

