The Spice & Tea Exchange® Accelerates National Expansion with Five New Franchise Agreements

Specialty Retail Brand Strengthens Southeast Footprint with New Development in Florida, North Carolina, and Louisiana Amid Continued Franchise Growth

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spice & Tea Exchange®, a specialty retail brand offering fine spices, hand-mixed seasoning blends, and loose-leaf exotic teas from around the world, is building on its national growth momentum with five new franchise agreements across North Carolina, Florida, and Louisiana. The latest agreements will bring the brand to Vero Beach, FL; Southern Pines, NC; New Bern, NC; Hillsborough, NC; and St. Francisville, LA.

The expansion comes as the Southeast continues to stand out as one of the nation's strongest regions for franchising. According to The International Franchise Association's 2026 Franchising Economic Outlook, the Southeast accounts for nearly 30% of U.S. franchised businesses, with franchise establishments in the region projected to grow 1.7% in 2026 and generate a region-leading $274.9 billion in economic output. The Spice & Tea Exchange®'s latest development reinforces the brand's focus on expanding in markets where entrepreneurship, population growth, and favorable business conditions continue to fuel franchise activity.

North Carolina represents a particularly significant area of growth for The Spice & Tea Exchange®, accounting for three of the five newly signed agreements with locations planned for Southern Pines, New Bern, and Hillsborough. The development aligns with broader trends identified by the IFA, which ranked North Carolina No. 5 among the Top 10 States for Franchise Growth in 2026, while Florida ranked No. 2. The new agreements strengthen the brand's presence in two of the country's most active franchise growth markets while creating opportunities to introduce The Spice & Tea Exchange® to additional communities across the Southeast.

The new agreements also come amid broader momentum for The Spice & Tea Exchange®, which was recently recognized among the Inc. 5000, the prestigious annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The recognition reflects the brand's continued expansion and commitment to building franchise systems positioned for sustainable, long-term growth.

Supporting the next chapter is the promotion of Tatum Crews to Vice President of Sales and Franchise Operations, bringing the brand's franchise sales and operational functions under unified leadership. In her expanded role, Crews is focused on creating greater continuity across the entire franchise journey – from initial interest and onboarding through store opening and long-term operational growth.

"For me, this role reflects something I've always believed: The franchise journey doesn't end when someone signs a franchise agreement. In many ways, that's where it truly begins, said Crews. "Bringing sales and franchise operations together allows us to create a more connected experience from the very first conversation through onboarding, opening, and long-term growth. Our success isn't measured simply by how many franchise agreements we sign. It's measured by the long-term success of the entrepreneurs who invest in The Spice & Tea Exchange®."

As the brand expands, The Spice & Tea Exchange® continues to invest in the tools and infrastructure designed to help franchise owners operate confidently and consistently, including enhanced onboarding, strengthened training resources, improved cross-department communication, and technology that provides greater visibility throughout the franchise lifecycle.

The strategy is designed to support growth without losing the community-driven experience at the heart of the brand. Each locally owned The Spice & Tea Exchange® store has the opportunity to reflect the personality and character of its market while operating within a proven framework designed to deliver the experience guests have come to expect.

"The momentum we're seeing across the country reflects both the strength of The Spice & Tea Exchange® concept and the growing demand for experience-driven specialty retail," said Amy Freeman, CEO & Co-Founder. "These five new franchise agreements are an exciting step forward for the brand, particularly as we deepen our presence across the Southeast. As we continue entering new markets, our focus remains on thoughtful, sustainable growth that creates opportunities for entrepreneurs while bringing the unique Spice & Tea Exchange® experience to more communities nationwide."

With a growing development pipeline, strengthened franchise leadership, and continued investment in franchisee support, The Spice & Tea Exchange® is positioned to build on its momentum as it expands into new and existing markets across the country.

To learn more about The Spice & Tea Exchange® franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.spiceandtea.com/pages/franchise.

About The Spice & Tea Exchange®

Established in 2008, The Spice & Tea Exchange® is a specialty retail brand offering over 140 fine spices, 85 hand-mixed seasoning blends, 40 exotic loose-leaf teas, naturally flavored sugars, and salts from around the world, creating a destination where guests explore, taste, and discover new flavors. Currently operating in 38 states with nearly 100 stores, the brand is looking for passionate entrepreneurs to bring a special sensory experience to their local communities. For more information on the franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.spiceandtea.com/pages/franchise.

SOURCE The Spice & Tea Exchange