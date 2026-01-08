The Spice & Tea Exchange® Enters 2026 After Surpassing $50 Million in System-Wide Sales

Franchise Owners Drove 2025 Milestones as the Brand Accelerates Next Phase of Growth

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spice & Tea Exchange® is entering 2026 after surpassing $50 million in system-wide sales in 2025, a milestone that reflects the strength of its franchise system and the commitment of the owners who bring the brand to life in communities across the country.

Led by CEO Amy Freeman, the brand's growth is grounded not simply in numbers, but in the people who bring the experience to life every day – welcoming guests, sharing stories, and creating moments of connection through flavor.

The Spice & Tea Exchange of Bentonville

"This milestone belongs to our franchise owners," Freeman said. "They are the soul of this brand. Every guest welcomed, every blend shared, every conversation across the counter – that is what built this moment. The numbers matter, but what matters more is how we got here and who we got here with."

The milestone represents significant growth from $33 million in system-wide sales in 2021, driven by a disciplined, franchise-led growth strategy rooted in alignment, trust, and long-term sustainability rather than rapid expansion.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, The Spice & Tea Exchange® operates 98 locations system-wide, with eight new store openings during the year. Growth was fueled by continued demand for experiential retail, and elevated at-home culinary experiences, as guests increasingly sought premium, handcrafted blends, loose-leaf teas, and functional botanicals aligned with wellness, intentional living, and thoughtful gifting.

At its core, this brand has always been about experience," Freeman added. "We don't serve customers; we welcome guests. We invite curiosity. We create space for discovery. And that philosophy continues to resonate deeply in communities across the country."

Looking ahead to 2026, The Spice & Tea Exchange® plans to open eight new stores early in the year, sell 25 franchise agreements, and launch a new distribution center to support continued system-wide growth.

"Surpassing $50 million isn't a finish line – it's a reflection point," Freeman said. "It affirms our belief in this brand, in our people, and in the power of growing together. We're stepping into the next chapter with confidence, clarity, and an unwavering commitment to our franchise community and all of our loyal guests."

About The Spice & Tea Exchange®

Established in 2008, The Spice & Tea Exchange® is a specialty retail brand offering over 140 fine spices, 85 hand-mixed seasoning blends, 40 exotic loose-leaf teas, naturally flavored sugars, and salts from around the world, creating a destination where guests explore, taste, and discover new flavors. Currently operating in 38 states with nearly 100 stores, the brand is looking for passionate entrepreneurs to bring a special sensory experience to their local communities. For more information on the franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.spiceandtea.com/pages/franchise.

SOURCE The Spice & Tea Exchange