The Spice Girls Re-Release 'The Greatest Hits' And 'Spiceworld' On Vinyl

Re-issued on 180g black vinyl, this release of Spiceworld retains all original artwork from 1997. Peaking at #3 on Billboard 's album chart, it contains the U.S. Top 20 hits "Spice Up Your Life" (#4 in U.S. Dance Chart) and "Stop" (#3 in Hot Dance Chart). Spiceworld amassed more than 13 million sales worldwide cementing the Spice Girls as a cultural phenomenon.

And if one wasn't enough... released earlier this year as a picture disc to commemorate their unforgettable sold-out UK tour last summer, Spice Girls – Greatest Hits is back again! This time on 180g black vinyl with their U.S. Top 20 smash hit singles, including "2 Become 1", "Spice Up Your Life", "Goodbye", and their breakthrough debut #1 single "Wannabe". It also includes the original artwork, this time as a single sleeve LP, with a printed inner sleeve to house the 180g vinyl LP.

HERE'S THE STORY FROM A-Z… In 1996, the iconic debut single "Wannabe" was born, only to go on to reach the top of the charts in 37 countries. Their debut album Spice sold more than 31 million copies across the globe, earning its place as the best-selling album of all time by a female group. Throughout history, they've sold 85 million records worldwide, had 9 UK number 1 singles, and released 3 studio albums and 13 singles. Not to mention the host of awards won, including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.

Spice Girls brought back girl-power in full force during the summer of 2019. They came together for their reunion tour and conquered stadiums across the UK and Ireland, playing together for the first time since the London 2012 Olympics, smashing records and becoming Ticketmaster UK's busiest ever sale.

VINYL TRACK LISTING

SPICEWORLD

Side A

Spice Up Your Life Stop Too Much Saturday Divas Never Give Up On The Goodtimes

Side B

Move Over Do It Denying Viva Forever The Lady Is A Vamp

GREATEST HITS

Side A

Wannabe Say You'll Be There 2 Become 1 Mama - Radio Version Who Do You Think You Are Move Over Spice Up Your Life - Stent Radio Mix Too Much – Edit

Side B

Stop Viva Forever - Radio Edit Let Love Lead The Way - Radio Edit Holler - Radio Edit Headlines (Friendship Never Ends) Voodoo Goodbye - Single Edit

