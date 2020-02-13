The Spice House Announces Free Shipping to Canada

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spice House (www.thespicehouse.ca) announced today an expansion into Canada, offering affordable shipping rates and free shipping on orders of C$65 or more. Established in 1957, The Spice House is known among home cooks and Michelin-starred chefs in the United States as the leading supplier of premium spices, herbs, and seasonings.

"We know Canadians love our spices," says Charlie Mayer, CEO of The Spice House. "We hear from Canadians who ask when we will open a store in Toronto or at least figure out affordable cross-border shipping. We have figured out the shipping and are delighted to send our spices up north."

Spice House customers will now see duty paid and unpaid shipping rates for Canada. Each option is delivered by Canada Post. "Duty unpaid is an economical option for smaller orders," explains Mayer. "We recommend duty paid for larger orders and any order needing expedited delivery."

Savvy Canadians have found ways to import from The Spice House for decades. Some appoint friends and relatives to shop for them in the U.S. and then ship to Canada. Others visit Spice House retail locations in Chicago and Milwaukee. A few hearty Canadians have paid hefty shipping rates offered by the U.S. Postal Service.

"It's all about freshness," explains Alex Wilkens, a veteran of the spice trade and Chief Spice Officer at The Spice House. "We start with the highest-quality spices from around the world. Small-batch grinding and blending means nothing is sitting around on the shelf getting old. We make it, we sell it. There are easier ways to do things, but we're happy to put in the extra effort, always chasing the best flavor possible." Wilkens adds, "If it's not fresh, we don't send it out."

About The Spice House

Founded in 1957, The Spice House is a purveyor of the finest spices, herbs, blends, and extracts to customers ranging from renowned Michelin-star chefs to home cooks. Over the past 60 years, The Spice House has curated a global network of premium growers and distributors in order to offer unrivaled quality and selection, and they grind and blend their small-batch spices weekly to ensure freshness and flavor.

