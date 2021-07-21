The Spice Hunter® is owning Seed Mix Seasonings with the launch of Crunch Toppers

"Creating meals and snacks with bold, unique flavors is what we pride ourselves in at The Spice Hunter," said Jason Roy, The Fighter for Flavor (a/k/a President) at The Spice Hunter. "Our Everything Bagel Crunch seasoning has been extremely successful, and we are excited for consumers to explore the delicious flavor profiles of the new seasonings we are adding to the lineup."

The Spice Hunter will be hosting Giveaways on Instagram and Facebook from July 21 to July 27 for a chance to win free product and a $100 gift card. Tune in and follow on social for additional details.

Learn more about specific store availability and how to spice up your life with a variety of new recipes at crunchtoppers.com.

About The Spice Hunter:

The Spice Hunter, founded in 1980 and located in San Luis Obispo, California, offers the highest quality of gourmet spices, unique blends, and the largest selection of salt-free seasonings across the category. The Spice Hunter draws inspiration from local and global food trends while transporting home cooks to new cultures. With a total of 150 spice offerings and over 600 recipes available on its website, The Spice Hunter is sure to meet all your taste buds' needs. Learn more at www.spicehunter.com and follow us on social: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

SOURCE Sauer Brands

Related Links

http://www.sauerbrands.com

