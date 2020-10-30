THE SPIDER WHO SAVED CHRISTMAS Spins Way onto New York Times and USA Today Best Seller Lists With Stunning Opening Week of Release Performance

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The beautiful and captivating children's book THE SPIDER WHO SAVED CHRISTMAS by bestselling author and internationalÂ broadcaster Raymond Arroyo,is already making its mark heading into the holiday season. Proving that Spiders are not just for Halloween, 'Spider' has topped multiple retail charts and landed in top slots on the New York Times and USA Today Best Seller Lists in its debut, among titles by notables Natalie Portman, John Grisham and LeBron James. It also debuted on several retail charts, including #15 overall best seller on Amazon, #22 overall best seller at Barnes & Noble, to name a few, making for an appropriately timed hit this season and shining a light on the spiritual aspects of what Christmas truly means. The title was released on Oct. 15, 2020.

THE SPIDER WHO SAVED CHRISTMAS

THE SPIDER WHO SAVED CHRISTMAS features the animated literary presentation of an all-but-lost tale surrounding the Christmas Story, which unveils the origin of tinsel. This reimagined ancient legend is destined to earn its place among treasured traditions for seasons to come.

To watch the cinematic trailer, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKq90L-wjWc

For more information: DiscoverLegends.com

Contact: FitzPR | Monica Fitzgibbons

[email protected]

310.849.1686

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE THE SPIDER WHO SAVED CHRISTMAS