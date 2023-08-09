The Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2027; Technological advancements are a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The spinal implants and surgical devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 3,394.36 million, according to Technavio. - Request a sample report

Companies : 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Alphatec Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bioventus LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Exactech Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Implanet SA, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kuros Biosciences AG, Medtronic Plc, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Spine Wave Inc., Spineart SA, Stryker Corp., ulrich GmbH and Co. KG, and Xtant Medical Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: type (open surgeries and minimally invasive surgeries), end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW))

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including - Abbott Laboratories, Alphatec Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bioventus LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Exactech Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Implanet SA, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kuros Biosciences AG, Medtronic Plc, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Spine Wave Inc., Spineart SA, Stryker Corp., ulrich GmbH and Co. KG, and Xtant Medical Inc.

The increasing prevalence of spinal disorders is a key factor driving market growth. Common spinal diseases such as degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, and disc herniation are becoming increasingly prevalent due to an aging population, resulting in increased demand for spinal surgery and implants. Degenerative diseases such as arthrosis and degenerative disc disease are particularly common with aging, causing spinal pain and functional limitations.

This increases the need for spinal implants and surgical instruments. Additionally, a sedentary lifestyle negatively impacts spinal health, resulting in poor posture, weak back muscles, increased pressure on the spine, and symptoms such as lower back pain, disc herniation, and spinal stenosis. This can also cause medical societies and device manufacturers to actively raise awareness of these spinal disorders through educational programs and conferences. Hence, weak, or missing MRO processes are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Technological advancements is a major trend in the market. Minimally invasive surgical techniques, robotic surgery, 3D printing of implants, advanced imaging techniques, and the development of biocompatible materials for implants are some of the recent technological advances in the market. In addition, these innovations aim to improve surgical outcomes, reduce patient recovery time, and improve the overall quality of spine surgery. Titanium alloys and polyetheretherketone (PEEK) are among the advanced materials for implants, offering good mechanical properties and compatibility with the human body. Additionally, the minimally invasive technique requires smaller incisions, reducing tissue damage and shortening patient recovery time. Ongoing research at various universities is exploring the potential of his 3D printing in spine surgery. Hence, technological advancements are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The risks associated with interventional spine procedures are one of the significant challenges restricting the market growth. Patients, especially in developing countries, may be reluctant to undergo spinal interventions due to concerns about possible risks. Some patients may choose not to undergo vertebroplasty because of the risk of cement leakage.

In addition, surgery can shrink the vertebrae, increasing the risk of future fractures. Important early consequences of vertebral fractures include laceration and leakage of extra vertebral polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) cement through the venous system, which can lead to spinal stenosis and pulmonary cement embolism. In addition, systemic allergic reactions, hematomas, or cement toxicity reactions pose significant risks during spinal intervention procedures. Hence, risks associated with interventional spine procedures are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The spinal implants and surgical devices market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the spinal implants and surgical devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the spinal implants and surgical devices market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the spinal implants and surgical devices market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of spinal implants and surgical devices market companies

Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,394.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Alphatec Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bioventus LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Exactech Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Implanet SA, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kuros Biosciences AG, Medtronic Plc, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Spine Wave Inc., Spineart SA, Stryker Corp., ulrich GmbH and Co. KG, and Xtant Medical Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

