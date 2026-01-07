The Spire School Expands Clinical Supports to Strengthen Integration of Academics and Mental Health

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spire School, a NEASC-accredited and Connecticut State Approved therapeutic day school in Stamford serving intellectually capable students in grades 6–12, announced an expansion of its clinical supports as part of a more fully integrated academic and therapeutic model. As part of this growth, Spire is intentionally strengthening and expanding its Middle School program (grades 6–8), with a focus on developmentally responsive supports that recognize the unique social, emotional, and family needs of younger adolescents.

This enhanced approach is designed to support students managing anxiety, mood disorders, and school avoidance through earlier intervention, increased clinical collaboration, and proactive family engagement, while continuing to provide access to strong, college-preparatory academics within a highly supportive school environment.

"We're seeing more young people facing social-emotional and mental health challenges that can make school and learning harder to access," said Tom Laudadio, Executive Director at The Spire School. "Districts are working tirelessly to support them, and we know how critical it is to have strong, reliable options for students who need both rigorous academics and fully embedded therapeutic care. Our expanded clinical model is designed to be that option."

Spire's model combines individualized academic planning, emotional support, and structured skill-building to strengthen self-regulation, executive functioning, and resilience. Small class sizes, typically 4–6 students, and a 2:1 student-to-staff ratio allow for individualized attention, proactive support, and close collaboration among teachers, clinicians, families, and outside providers.

As part of this evolution, Spire has added new clinical leaders to further integrate therapeutic care throughout the school day. Wendy Nash, MD, a Cornell- and Columbia-trained Board Certified Psychiatrist practicing since 2006, brings extensive experience working with children, adolescents, and adults. In addition to her private practice, Central Park Psychiatry, she provides evidence-based psychotherapy and medication management, with particular expertise in developmental and anxiety disorders. Dr. Nash also serves as an Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychiatry at Columbia University and teaches at Downstate Medical Center.

The expanded team also includes Evelyn Rowe-Cosentino, a seasoned child and adolescent psychotherapist with more than 30 years of experience. A licensed creative arts psychotherapist, she previously served for 18 years as Director of Wellness and Counseling at a New York City independent school, where she supported children and families and supervised clinical staff. Evelyn brings deep expertise in group work, parent coaching, and supports for students with anxiety and ADHD, including social skills groups, parenting workshops, and family-focused sessions.

The Life Coaches at Spire deliver weekly individual and small group "life coaching" sessions grounded in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) principles. These sessions are closely aligned with classroom expectations and IEP goals, so students can practice and apply strategies across settings. Teachers and Life Coaches participate in ongoing professional development to better assess students' needs, develop effective interventions and engage in a seamless integration of clinical strategies into everyday classroom practices.

The Spire School is also expanding programming to respond to changing student and district needs. This includes enhanced school avoidance supports with structured re-entry plans and therapeutic oversight, programming focused on preparing students for college, careers, and life after high school, and consultation and in-district services to help districts strengthen interventions and broaden their continuum of care.

"At the heart of this work is partnership," Laudadio added. "We are committed to working closely with families, providers, and districts so that students not only stabilize, but truly thrive—academically, socially, and emotionally."

About The Spire School

