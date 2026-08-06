The "Spooky Stuff You Love" Collection Returns to Build-A-Bear Workshop® With New Furry Friends For Halloween

From cuddly creatures to festive fashions and bag charms, a spooky-season experience arrives in Build-A-Bear Workshops and online beginning Aug. 6

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop® is celebrating Halloween with the launch of its 2026 Halloween collection, featuring the all-new Jumping Spider plush as the centerpiece of the company's seasonal "Spooky Stuff You Love" campaign. The collection arrives Aug. 6 online and at participating Build-A-Bear Workshop locations.

Build-A-Bear's 2026 "Spooky Things You Love" Collection

Inspired by the growing popularity of jumping spiders among animal enthusiasts and social media audiences, the Jumping Spider plush transforms one of nature's most fascinating creatures into a cuddly Halloween companion. Jumping spiders have emerged as unlikely internet stars in recent years, earning devoted followings across social media and inspiring everything from viral spider pet videos, to playful prank content. Through Build-A-Bear's interactive Make-Your-Own Experience, guests can bring the trend to life by creating and personalizing their own Jumping Spider furry friend with outfits, sounds, scents and accessories. The new character headlines a collection filled with playful personalities, seasonal fashions, and Halloween-themed add-ons designed to help guests create a one-of-a-kind furry friend and a memorable Halloween experience.

"Halloween continues to be one of our most anticipated seasons because it brings families, fans and collectors together through our signature Make-Your-Own Experience," said Chris Hurt, chief executive officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "This year's collection pairs returning favorites, like our Posable Bat, with new, spooky furry friends such as the Jumping Spider, giving guests even more ways to create personalized memories at our Workshops and celebrate the Halloween season."

This year's spooky-cute collection features the following plush:

Jumping Spider – The all-new Halloween star inspired by the internet's fascination with real-life jumping spiders, reimagined as a soft and huggable furry friend. Guests can also get the spider in Mini Beans ® and bag charm form.

– The all-new Halloween star inspired by the internet's fascination with real-life jumping spiders, reimagined as a soft and huggable furry friend. Guests can also get the spider in Mini Beans and bag charm form. Posable Bat – A Halloween favorite featuring poseable wings that allow guests to create fun and expressive displays.

– A Halloween favorite featuring poseable wings that allow guests to create fun and expressive displays. Giant Posable Bat – A larger-than-life version of the fan-favorite bat designed for collectors and Halloween enthusiasts.

– A larger-than-life version of the fan-favorite bat designed for collectors and Halloween enthusiasts. Mystical Werewolf – A friendly spin on a legendary Halloween creature with a playful personality and seasonal style.

– A friendly spin on a legendary Halloween creature with a playful personality and seasonal style. Enchanting Kitty – A festive feline dressed for spooky-season adventures and fall celebrations.

– A festive feline dressed for spooky-season adventures and fall celebrations. Batty Kitty – A returning favorite that combines feline charm with Halloween-inspired flair.

– A returning favorite that combines feline charm with Halloween-inspired flair. Owloween Cauldron Mashimal – A cuddly owl-inspired continuation of the brand's Mashimal collection, which launched this summer, featuring whimsical characters inspired by creative combinations of animals, objects, and playful personalities.

– A cuddly owl-inspired continuation of the brand's Mashimal collection, which launched this summer, featuring whimsical characters inspired by creative combinations of animals, objects, and playful personalities. Vault Collection Pumpkin Pal Teddy – A nostalgic fan-favorite brought back from the Build-A-Bear vault for a new generation of Halloween celebrations.

The assortment also includes Halloween-themed Mini Beans® collectibles featuring Jumping Spider, Midnight Bat, Mystical Werewolf, Batty Kitty, and Candy Corn Longhorn, along with seasonal fashions, sounds, scents, and accessories that allow guests to personalize their furry friends. Fans can also celebrate Halloween on the go with collectible bag charms, including the Jumping Spider, Bat, Spooky Kitty, and Spooky Cute Bear.

The Halloween collection will be available while supplies last beginning Aug. 6 at participating Build-A-Bear Workshop locations and online at BuildABear.com.

About Build‑A‑Bear Workshop, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Build‑A‑Bear is a leading global retailtainment brand on a mission to add a little more heart to life. At Build-A-Bear, guests are invited to create personalized furry friends through a unique stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming process, accentuated by a memorable "heart ceremony" that creates moments of connection for people of all ages.

Over the years, Build‑A‑Bear has grown into a multi‑generational phenomenon, positioned at the intersection of pop‑culture trends. Beyond its signature retail experience, the brand also offers pre‑stuffed plush, gifting, partnerships with best‑in‑class licensed and collectible characters, and original storytelling through Build‑A‑Bear Entertainment, LLC. Build‑A‑Bear's current brand platform and message, "The Stuff You Love," crosses ages and cultures while celebrating nearly 30 years of helping people mark life's meaningful moments.

Today, Build‑A‑Bear operates more than 650 company-owned, partner-operated, and franchise experience locations across more than 30 countries, complemented by buildabear.com. Build‑A‑Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) reported $529.8 million in total revenues for fiscal 2025, representing the company's 5th consecutive year of record results. Learn more at the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop