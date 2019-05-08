The Sport & Social Industry Association Partners with TIPS to bring Alcohol Training to their Members

ARLINGTON, Va., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sport & Social Industry Association (SSIA) and Health Communications, Inc (HCI) today announced a partnership that will promote responsible service and sales of alcohol within the social sports industry. SSIA is a trade organization consisting of businesses that produce and manage various adult sports leagues, tournaments and social events. With over 60 dues paying members in the U.S. and Canada, SSIA's main goal is to help the industry and its member businesses grow through cooperative efforts. "Partnering with TIPS is an important part of our focus on increasing professionalism, guest service and safety in our industry," said Krissy Greenleaf, SSIA's Executive Director. "TIPS training is an important step forward in providing the highest-quality programs and greatest value to our members."

HCI was founded in 1982 by Dr. Morris Chafetz, founding director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. HCI is a nationally recognized expert in the field of alcohol server training. Its flagship program, TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures), was the first of its kind and continues to set industry standards. Numerous academics, public officials and government agencies have recognized and endorsed TIPS training as life saving and critical to the progress made in reducing alcohol-related incidents. Proven effective by third-party studies, TIPS is a skills-based training program that is designed to prevent intoxication, underage drinking, and drunk driving. TIPS gives individuals the knowledge and confidence they need to recognize potential alcohol-related problems and intervene to prevent alcohol-related tragedies. HCI has certified over 5 million servers worldwide in the TIPS program. There are TIPS-certified people in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia and over 50 foreign countries.

SSIA members now have the opportunity to become certified TIPS trainers who, in turn, can train their staff on the proper techniques for serving alcohol safely and provide them with the skills and confidence to prevent illegal sales. To become a TIPS Trainer, SSIA members must successfully complete a two-day, train-the-trainer workshop.

SSIA members also have the opportunity to offer their staff & volunteers eTIPS, an online responsible alcohol server training course designed festivals, restaurants, and bars.

In addition to preventing the misuse of alcohol, TIPS will help establishments that serve or sell alcohol by reducing their exposure to alcohol liability lawsuits, lowering insurance premiums, and improving overall customer service and satisfaction. "I applaud SSIA for providing their members with the opportunity to train with TIPS. Whether it be handling a refusal situation or spotting underage drinkers, TIPS has the ability to build bridges and break barriers within a community," said Adam Chafetz, President & CEO of HCI.

SSIA will be rolling out the TIPS benefit to members in the coming month. For more information about SSIA, visit www.ssia.us. For more information about TIPS, visit www.gettips.com.

SOURCE Health Communications, Inc.