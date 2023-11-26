The sports bicycle market size to grow by USD 5.52 billion from 2022 to 2027; The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Accell Group NV, Advanced Sports Inc. and Alta Cycling Group, and many more- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

26 Nov, 2023, 18:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports bicycle market is estimated to grow by USD 5.52 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.19%. The sports bicycle market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer sports bicycle market are Accell Group NV, Advanced Sports Inc., Alta Cycling Group, F.I.V.E. Bianchi Spa, Firmstrong Bikes, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jamis Bikes, Kona Bicycle Co., Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA, Pure Fix Cycles, LLC, R.C. Jenson, Inc., Rockstar Industries, Seven Cycles Inc., Tianjin Fuji ta Group Co. Ltd., Trek Bicycle Corp., Youngone Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Bicycle Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Bicycle Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • Accell Group NV- The company offers Sports bicycles such as Haibike, Winora, Ghost, Batavus, Koga, Lapierre, Raleigh, Sparta, Babboe, and Carqon.
  • Advanced Sports Inc.: The company offers Sports bicycle under brands such as SE bikes, Fuju, Oval, Breezer, and Phat cycles.
  • Alta Cycling Group: The company offers sports bicycle under brands such as Diamondback, iZip, and Redline.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America accounts for 33% of market growth. The number of cyclists in North America is growing as more and more people take part in cycling activities, like the use of bicycles for exercise. Furthermore, the growth of the North America sports bicycle market has been positively influenced by growing interest in recreational activities such as mountain biking and road racing.

 Download sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Increasing fuel prices
  • Key Trend - Development of innovative products
  • Major Challenges - The hike in import duties

 Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is classified into adults and kids. The adult segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. For health and exercise, recreation, or adventure, most elderly people choose to participate in cycling. In countries such as the US, Europe, India, and Australia there has been an increased sale of sports bicycles due to decreasing enthusiasm for car ownership amongst younger people and increasing health awareness. 

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Sample Report

Related Reports:

The children's bicycle market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,883.58 million.
The MIPS bicycle helmets market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 124.19 million.

Sports Bicycle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.19%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.7

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Online On-demand Home Services Market size in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 897.62 billion from 2022 to 2027; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Amazon.com Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS and Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, and many more - Technavio

Online On-demand Home Services Market size in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 897.62 billion from 2022 to 2027; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Amazon.com Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS and Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, and many more - Technavio

The online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia is estimated to grow by USD 897.62 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 69.42%....
Islamic Banking Software Market size to grow by USD 2.73 billion from 2022 - 2027, Availability of smart cards offered by Islamic banks boosts the market - Technavio

Islamic Banking Software Market size to grow by USD 2.73 billion from 2022 - 2027, Availability of smart cards offered by Islamic banks boosts the market - Technavio

The Islamic banking software market by application (retail, corporate, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (Middle East...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.