The sports bicycle market size to grow by USD 5.52 billion from 2022 to 2027; The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Accell Group NV, Advanced Sports Inc. and Alta Cycling Group, and many more- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports bicycle market is estimated to grow by USD 5.52 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.19%. The sports bicycle market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer sports bicycle market are Accell Group NV, Advanced Sports Inc., Alta Cycling Group, F.I.V.E. Bianchi Spa, Firmstrong Bikes, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jamis Bikes, Kona Bicycle Co., Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA, Pure Fix Cycles, LLC, R.C. Jenson, Inc., Rockstar Industries, Seven Cycles Inc., Tianjin Fuji ta Group Co. Ltd., Trek Bicycle Corp., Youngone Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Bicycle Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Accell Group NV- The company offers Sports bicycles such as Haibike, Winora, Ghost, Batavus, Koga, Lapierre, Raleigh, Sparta, Babboe, and Carqon.

The company offers Sports bicycles such as Haibike, Winora, Ghost, Batavus, Koga, Lapierre, Raleigh, Sparta, Babboe, and Carqon. Advanced Sports Inc.: The company offers Sports bicycle under brands such as SE bikes, Fuju, Oval, Breezer, and Phat cycles.

The company offers Sports bicycle under brands such as SE bikes, Fuju, Oval, Breezer, and Phat cycles. Alta Cycling Group: The company offers sports bicycle under brands such as Diamondback, iZip, and Redline.

The company offers sports bicycle under brands such as Diamondback, iZip, and Redline. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America accounts for 33% of market growth. The number of cyclists in North America is growing as more and more people take part in cycling activities, like the use of bicycles for exercise. Furthermore, the growth of the North America sports bicycle market has been positively influenced by growing interest in recreational activities such as mountain biking and road racing.

Download sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Increasing fuel prices

Increasing fuel prices Key Trend - Development of innovative products

- Development of innovative products Major Challenges - The hike in import duties

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into adults and kids. The adult segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. For health and exercise, recreation, or adventure, most elderly people choose to participate in cycling. In countries such as the US, Europe , India , and Australia there has been an increased sale of sports bicycles due to decreasing enthusiasm for car ownership amongst younger people and increasing health awareness.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Sample Report

Related Reports:

The children's bicycle market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,883.58 million.

The MIPS bicycle helmets market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 124.19 million.

Sports Bicycle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.19% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio