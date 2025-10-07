The Sports Facilities Companies to Operate Largest Multi-Use Sports Complex West of the Rockies

Transformative 190-Acre Ontario Sports Empire to Redefine Sports Tourism and Community Recreation

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), a leader in sports, recreation, and event facility management, has announced its selection as the new operating partner for Ontario, California's groundbreaking new sports and events venue, the Ontario Sports Empire. Spanning 190 acres, this trailblazing development will open in Fall 2026 as the largest multi-use sports facility west of the Rockies, delivering a world-class destination for athletes, their families, and event organizers.

The state-of-the-art facility features an unmatched range of cutting-edge amenities, with highlights including 20 long fields, 14 youth diamond fields, 8 full-size diamonds, 4 football/rugby fields, 2 championship diamond fields, concessions, and more, all designed with both competition and experience in mind. This visionary venue is poised to draw athletes and families from across the nation, offering a spectacular environment for tournaments, camps, and leagues.

"The Ontario Sports Empire is a catalyst for our city's future," said Ontario Mayor Paul S. Leon. "This project will bring new jobs, boost tourism, create lasting opportunities for our local businesses, and provide a vital space where families, community members, and sports enthusiasts can thrive. It's an investment in our shared prosperity and quality of life."

The facility's transformational impact extends far beyond its impressive scale and sophisticated design. By attracting high-profile tournaments and events, it will generate significant tourism revenue and fuel the local economy. Featuring a wide-ranging calendar of activities for all ages, the venue will also be a vibrant center for community engagement, delivering year-round opportunities for connection, fitness, and celebration.

"This partnership marks a defining moment for SFC and the city of Ontario," said Billy Hilliard. "We are committed to building a venue that serves as a beacon for community pride and a magnet for world-class sporting events. The Ontario Sports Empire will not only transform the landscape of sports tourism in this region but also enrich the lives of residents and guests."

This partnership will expand SFC's network, already over 90 venues nationwide, to the West Coast, bringing its comprehensive management services to the highly anticipated sports complex in California. SFC will collaborate with ASM Global on food, beverage, and sponsorship operations to position the Ontario Sports Empire as an unrivaled destination for athletes, sports families, and event rights holders.

"The Ontario Sports Empire will be a game-changer for sports tourism on the West Coast," said John Sparks, SFC Senior Vice President of Venue Management. "This facility will set a new standard for excellence, drawing athletes and families from across the nation and creating unforgettable experiences. It's a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, community enrichment, and the transformative power of sports."

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) is the nation's leading resource for the management and development of sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. With over 90 managed venues and approximately 4,000 team members, represented by the SF Network, SFC welcomes nearly 30 million guest visits and produces almost $1 billion in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and theSFnetwork.com.

