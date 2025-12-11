The Sports Geek Launches Geek'd Up Bets, a Weekly Podcast for Sports Fans and Bettors

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Geek announced the launch of Geek'd Up Bets, a weekly sports betting podcast hosted by former college football players turned analysts Joe DeLeone and Sean Anderson. New episodes drop Thursdays at 6 PM ET, delivering high-value breakdowns of the biggest matchups across North American sports. The show blends expert insight with the familiar feel of two friends bantering at the bar.

A New Way to Prep for the Week's Slate

Geek'd Up Bets helps sports fans stay ahead of the action with entertaining and easy-to-follow breakdowns of key matchups and unlikely betting opportunities. Joe and Sean break down the bets they're placing, what they're avoiding, and what listeners should keep an eye on. Their analysis gives listeners a clear view of the week ahead, covering angles across the biggest pro and college leagues:

NFL

College football

NBA

College basketball

MLB

NHL

They also spotlight emerging storylines and sports entertainment news.

Your Weekly Hub for Bets, Parlays, and Expert Analysis

Every episode features:

Joe and Sean's favorite bets of the week

Themed parlays based on the weekly slate of games

Segment-driven insights for easy understanding

Key trends and updates listeners should watch out for to make or break their bankroll

A blend of expert-level analysis and first-timer-friendly explanations

As former college football teammates, Joe and Sean bring natural chemistry, sharp perspectives, and lively banter to the mic, creating a show that helps listeners feel more prepared for their weekly bets.

Where to Listen

New episodes of Geek'd Up Bets premiere every Thursday at 6 PM Eastern on Spotify and YouTube. Subscribe on your preferred platform to access each episode as soon as it drops.

About the Hosts

Joe DeLeone is a sports media analyst and content creator for The Sports Geek. Joe covers the NFL draft, NFL, and college football across platforms such as A to Z Sports, Bleacher Report, Infinity Sports Network, VSIN, and SiriusXM. He also co-hosts The Ruffino and Joe Show and is a former long snapper at the University of Rhode Island.

Sean Anderson is a sports media creator covering the NFL and both FBS and FCS college football. His work appears on OutKick, Yahoo Sports, and SiriusXM, and he co-hosts the podcast Hack City. A former offensive lineman at the University of Rhode Island, Sean brings a mix of sharp analysis, humor, and storytelling to the show.

About The Sports Geek

The Sports Geek is a trusted resource for free betting tips, expert picks, AI-driven predictions, and easy-to-follow game and betting guides. The platform continues to expand with new contests, tools, and content designed to help sports fans sharpen their knowledge and get more enjoyment out of every game.

Listeners can explore more betting insights and resources at The Sports Geek and tune in to Geek'd Up Bets each Thursday to stay ready for the week's biggest matchups.

Contact: The Sports geek's team, [email protected]

