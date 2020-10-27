The Sports Medicine Industry Shifts Gears to Prioritize Online Selling

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the American retail market prioritizing online sales, sports and medical care brand Gsport has seen its largest leap in online sales since the beginning of its U.S. expansion. The sports medicine industry contributes to over a quarter of all fitness sales, due in part to the surge in sales caused by more people choosing to exercise at home.

Online selling currently accounts for the majority of general fitness purchases in the U.S., and forming retail partnerships can ultimately determine the future of both emerging and established brands. Gsport has over 15 years of sports medicine industry experience, not only selling its products but designing and manufacturing every product the brand creates.

While the brand has already found success in their home market, expanding into the U.S. was simply the next logical choice for Gsport. E-commerce sales have been steadily increasing since the beginning of the year when they first began partnering with major retailers, which comes as no surprise to Gsport.

Selling online through sites like Amazon comes with the opportunity to attract customers who may not be searching for Gsport products specifically but may come across the brand's products while making other routine purchases. This added exposure can make a significant difference for brands who are attempting to garner more name recognition, especially in a popular field like sports medicine.

Gsport's product quality and attention to detail provide an opportunity for the brand to make quite an impact in the e-commerce retail marketplace. Even when the brand is listed among some of the most popular products in health and wellness, Gsport's tapes, wraps, and bandages still draw customers due to their ease of use and attractive packaging.

For example, Kinesiology tape is one of the most popular tools for athletes to attend to their sore muscles at home, but kinesiology tape only works when it is applied correctly. Gsport makes precut, pre-shaped bandages to make it easy to use the way it's intended, increasing the likelihood that customers will see results.

Gsport's precut kinesiology tape is currently available through Amazon, as well as other major online retailers. The e-commerce marketplace is an integral aspect of a successful modern sales strategy. Gsport's diverse and wide-scale availability has fostered a year of strong e-commerce partnerships and continued growth.

