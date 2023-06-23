The Sports Nutrition Market size is to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% from 2022 to 2027; The rising number of health clubs and fitness centers to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports nutrition market is expected to grow by USD 12,413.39 million during the five-year forecast period, according to Technavio. The latest report shows that the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.84% between 2022 and 2027. Personalized product demand is an emerging trend in the market. The consumer experience in personalized sports nutrition is growing in popularity, and it plays a vital role in providing everyone with complete solutions. Customers want nutrition products that may successfully address a variety of issues while requiring little effort input. Vendors' main goal is to understand everyone's requirements and offer products that effectively meet their specific and personalized nutritional needs. Furthermore, the rising purchasing power, growing disposable income, and increased customer expenditure on nutritional products are contributing to the growing demand for these products. As a result, these factors are expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Nutrition Market

Sports Nutrition Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports nutrition market report covers the following areas:

Sports Nutrition Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The rising number of health clubs and fitness centers is notably driving market growth.

Health clubs and fitness centers have experienced steady growth due to rising health concerns and lifestyle changes worldwide.

This shift in lifestyle has motivated many individuals to join health clubs and seek guidance from trainers.

Health clubs often sell a variety of sports nutrition products such as protein supplements, nutrition bars, and energy drinks.

Consequently, health centers serve as the primary distribution channels for these products.

The increasing number of fitness clubs is expected to positively impact the market's growth in the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The availability of counterfeit products is a major challenge impeding market growth.

Counterfeit sports nutrition products feature inaccurate labels and misleading branding, often imitating reputable brands.

Due to their lower pricing compared to genuine products, price-sensitive consumers are often drawn toward counterfeit options.

The market share of original sports nutrition manufacturers is negatively impacted by the presence of counterfeit products.

Furthermore, counterfeit products can create a false image among consumers when the desired results are not achieved.

Hence, these factors will restrict the growth of the sports nutrition market during the forecast period.

Sports Nutrition Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Sports Nutrition Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Non-protein Sports Nutrition



Protein Powder



Protein RTD



Protein Bar

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets have become popular distribution channels for products like sports nutrition. This is due to organized retail's rise in developed and developing countries. These retail outlets offer customers a wide range of products and the convenience of finding everything they need in one place. Additionally, the availability of discounted prices and a pleasant shopping environment serve as incentives for consumers to purchase sports nutrition from supermarkets and hypermarkets. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Sports Nutrition Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Amp Human, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, California Sports Nutrition, Glanbia plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JW Nutritional LLC, Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutrivo LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition and Athletics, The Coca Cola Co., Twinlab Consolidated Corp., Ultimate Nutrition Inc., and Weider Global Nutrition LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the Expansion of distribution channels will offer immense growth opportunities, Concerns about the ingredients' quality will challenge the market participants' growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vendor Offering

California Sports Nutrition - The company's primary products consist of sports nutrition items, including MTS Nutrition.

The company's primary products consist of sports nutrition items, including MTS Nutrition. Abbott Laboratories - The company offers sports nutrition products such as ZonePerfect.

- The company offers sports nutrition products such as ZonePerfect. Glanbia plc - The company offers sports nutrition under the brands such as Optimum Nutrition, SlimFast, and Nutramino.

Sports Nutrition Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the sports nutrition market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the sports nutrition market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports nutrition market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Related Reports

The functional drinks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 57.04 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (energy beverages, functional fruit and vegetable juices, sports beverages, prebiotic and probiotic drinks, and others), application (health, wellness, and weight loss), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The health benefits of functional drinks are a key factor driving the growth of the functional drinks market.

The sports and energy drinks market size are projected to increase by USD 68.29 billion, and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (organic and non-organic), product (energy drinks and sports drinks), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Sports sponsorships and endorsements are the key factors driving the market's growth.

Sports Nutrition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,413.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 7.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Italy, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amp Human, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, California Sports Nutrition, Glanbia plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JW Nutritional LLC, Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutrivo LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition and Athletics, The Coca Cola Co., Twinlab Consolidated Corp., Ultimate Nutrition Inc., and Weider Global Nutrition LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sports nutrition market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global sports nutrition market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Non-protein sports nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Non-protein sports nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Protein powder - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Protein powder - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Protein RTD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Protein RTD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Protein bar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Protein bar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 116: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 117: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 119: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 Associated British Foods Plc

Exhibit 121: Associated British Foods Plc - Overview



Exhibit 122: Associated British Foods Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Associated British Foods Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Associated British Foods Plc - Segment focus

12.5 California Sports Nutrition

Exhibit 125: California Sports Nutrition - Overview



Exhibit 126: California Sports Nutrition - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: California Sports Nutrition - Key offerings

12.6 Glanbia plc

Exhibit 128: Glanbia plc - Overview



Exhibit 129: Glanbia plc - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Glanbia plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Glanbia plc - Segment focus

12.7 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Hormel Foods Corp.

Exhibit 135: Hormel Foods Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hormel Foods Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Hormel Foods Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Kruger GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 140: Kruger GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 141: Kruger GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Kruger GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.10 Nestle SA

Exhibit 143: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 144: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 146: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.11 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 148: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 155: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 The Coca Cola Co.

Exhibit 160: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 161: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news



Exhibit 163: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus

12.15 Twinlab Consolidated Corp.

Exhibit 165: Twinlab Consolidated Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Twinlab Consolidated Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Twinlab Consolidated Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

Exhibit 168: Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Weider Global Nutrition LLC

Exhibit 171: Weider Global Nutrition LLC - Overview



Exhibit 172: Weider Global Nutrition LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Weider Global Nutrition LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

