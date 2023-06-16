The Sports Technology Market size is set to grow by USD 29,950.64 million from 2022 to 2027, The rising number of sports technology events drives the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports technology market size is estimated to grow by USD 29,950.64 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 23.36% during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to account for 36% of the global market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Technology Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Sports Technology Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (sports associations, clubs, and leagues), Technology (Artificial intelligence or machine learning, Internet of things, and Augmented reality or virtual reality), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the sports association segment will be significant during the forecast period. To run their operations smoothly, sports association uses sports technology solutions such as sports plus. The primary uses of sports technology in a sports association are publishing program information to member clubs and individuals, selecting event venues, generating registration forms, and overviewing member activities. Sports associations also use sports technology for sports analytics and for publishing player ranking based on the analytics data available. Additionally, they use sports technology in promoting events and updating audiences and member clubs with the latest news. Hence, multiple benefits of sports technology will boost its demand from sports associations which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global sports technology market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sports technology market.

Europe is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The sports technology market in Europe is anticipated to record a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Europe was the leading geographical segment, with a high demand for sports technology in Western and Central Europe . The UK, Germany , Spain , Italy , and Finland are some of the major contributors. Hence, these factors such as the growth in the adoption of smart wearables and the growing demand for IoT-operated connected fitness devices drive the regional sports technology market.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Sports Technology Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising number of sports technology events is the prime factor driving the global sports technology market growth. Events using sports technology are not limited to online audiences. The use of sports technology in physical locations augments the target audience, actively encourages the concept of sports technology in the field, and improves the morale of sports technology players. The investment required to do so is relatively high and this restricts the participation of teams or players from various parts of the world. For instance, the US has sports technology arenas in seven different locations, while Meltdown sports technology bars are present at 27 global locations, and Wangyu Cybernet Cafes are present at around 1,000 locations worldwide. Additionally, the organizations that conduct sports technology events at physical locations are popular, especially in China, where six cities are making efforts toward becoming key sports technology hubs in the country. These cities are introducing policies and signing partnership deals or agreements to encourage sports technology events. Hence, these factors will fuel the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The advent of visual technologies for sports is an emerging trend in the global sports technology market growth. Visual technologies such as VR and AI are gaining significance in general sports viewing and sports illustration. Furthermore, sports leagues, clubs, and coaches are increasingly using VR to deliver real-time experiences to aspiring players. However, VR allows athletes to train in real-world conditions using data collected during virtual training sessions. These data can be used to develop insights on player performance by providing the data to sports analytics platforms to enhance the performance levels of players through the introduction of different training sessions. VR allows athletes to have a better vision of the game, increase endurance, and predict the actions of opponents, thus, allowing them to enhance their techniques. Such developments are anticipated to continue, which will drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

System integration and interoperability issues are major challenges hindering the growth of the global sports technology market growth. Generally, the adoption of advanced technology has increased significantly in many industries, including the sports industry, creating challenges for system integration and interoperability. Vendors must provide IT solutions that integrate seamlessly with the end-of-the-sports industry's user's IT infrastructure. Technical glitches during operations can incur costs to clubs and leagues and reduce operational efficiencies. However, the integration of multiple IT systems on traditional IT infrastructure can create a lot of cross-platform system integration issues, which may impede the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Sports Technology Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sports technology market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the sports technology market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Sports Technology Market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Sports Technology Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The sports turf market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 3,284.74 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (private sports facilities, schools/colleges and universities, and professional world-class stadiums), product (PP sports turf, PE sports turf, and nylon sports turf), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for outdoor sports is notably driving market growth.

The artificial intelligence market share in sports is expected to increase by USD 5.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.8%. This report extensively covers the artificial intelligence market in sports segmentation by type (football, cricket, tennis, basketball, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for data integration and visual analytics is one of the factors driving the artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in sports.

Sports Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 23.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29,950.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.95 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Athlete Intelligence, Catapult Group International Ltd., Chetu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Firstbeat Technologies Oy, International Business Machines Corp., Jonas Club Software, SAP SE, Kinexon GmbH, Orreco, PlaySight Interactive Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tableau Software LLC, Active Network LLC, Agile Sports Technologies Inc., Garmin Ltd, SPay Inc., Sportradar AG, and Upper Hand Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sports technology market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global sports technology market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Sports association - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Sports association - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sports association - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Sports association - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sports association - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Clubs and leagues - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Clubs and leagues - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Clubs and leagues - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Clubs and leagues - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Clubs and leagues - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Artificial intelligence or machine learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Artificial intelligence or machine learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Artificial intelligence or machine learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Artificial intelligence or machine learning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Artificial intelligence or machine learning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Internet of things - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Internet of things - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Internet of things - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Internet of things - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Internet of things - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Augmented reality or virtual reality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Augmented reality or virtual reality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Augmented reality or virtual reality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Augmented reality or virtual reality - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Augmented reality or virtual reality - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agile Sports Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 112: Agile Sports Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Agile Sports Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Agile Sports Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Athlete Intelligence

Exhibit 115: Athlete Intelligence - Overview



Exhibit 116: Athlete Intelligence - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Athlete Intelligence - Key offerings

12.5 Catapult Group International Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Catapult Group International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Catapult Group International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Catapult Group International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Catapult Group International Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Chetu Inc.

Exhibit 122: Chetu Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Chetu Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Chetu Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 125: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Epicor Software Corp.

Exhibit 130: Epicor Software Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Epicor Software Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Epicor Software Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Firstbeat Technologies Oy

Exhibit 133: Firstbeat Technologies Oy - Overview



Exhibit 134: Firstbeat Technologies Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Firstbeat Technologies Oy - Key offerings

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 136: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 139: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Jonas Club Software

Exhibit 141: Jonas Club Software - Overview



Exhibit 142: Jonas Club Software - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Jonas Club Software - Key offerings

12.12 PlaySight Interactive Ltd.

Exhibit 144: PlaySight Interactive Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: PlaySight Interactive Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: PlaySight Interactive Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 SAP SE

Exhibit 152: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 153: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 154: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 155: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.15 Sportradar AG

Exhibit 157: Sportradar AG - Overview



Exhibit 158: Sportradar AG - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Sportradar AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Sportradar AG - Segment focus

12.16 Tableau Software LLC

Exhibit 161: Tableau Software LLC - Overview



Exhibit 162: Tableau Software LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Tableau Software LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Upper Hand Inc.

Exhibit 164: Upper Hand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Upper Hand Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Upper Hand Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio