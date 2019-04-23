The Spot for Me Finds Travel Destinations for People Based on Their Personality

PARSHALL, N.D., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spot For Me is the creation of longtime friends Carla and Cindy. They love to travel. Whether they are lying on a beach somewhere, seeing amazing architecture, learning about other cultures, meeting incredible people or trying new food, they love how travel opens their hearts and minds.

The Spot For Me is a fun, interactive and personalized experience. Guests take a short quiz and the app recommends a destination tailored to their personality. The world is full of great destinations and with each quiz, the app further understands their personality and recommends more and more destinations.

It all started four years ago when Cindy looked out over the manicured grounds of the all-inclusive resort where she was a guest. She and her husband were there for a destination wedding. While beautiful, she did not feel a connection. The talking and laughter of the other guests intermingled with the sounds and smells of the ocean should have been more relaxing, but it was not. Instead, she felt anxious. She heard bits and pieces of conversations nearby: "Remember last year when we did…" and "Next year do you want to…?" She realized they were discussing the same resort with the same people at the same time every year. Everything was the same. And they were happy, almost proud. She wondered why one would choose the sameness.

When she returned home, she called Carla and discussed what she had witnessed. They talked about comforts, discomforts and personality traits of people. From that beginning, The Spot For Me has grown to a unique and personalized experience for users.

The Spot For Me is not a typical travel site. It will not get travelers there but will tell them where there is.

Contact us at infoplease@thespotforme.com.

