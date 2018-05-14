The Spring issue of American Road® magazine is in full bloom

DETROIT, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spring 2018 issue is a tribute to neon and the way it colors our journeys. It's an issue that rolls down Albuquerque's Central Avenue, where it catches a show at the KiMo Theatre and a snack at the Dog House Drive-In before heading out west to behold the radiance of old US Highway 99. It drops into the American Sign Museum of Cincinnati and measures the wattage at the White Stag sign of Portland, Oregon, and the Coppertone sign of Miami. Heading it all is our Las Vegas feature—penned by our inimitable Robert Klara—that traces the Strip from the blue laser of the Luxor pyramid to the big shoes of Lucky the Clown.
That clown reminds us that a bit of laughter can lift us up and help feed the soul, even today.
To preview the current issue, visit: http://americanroadmagazine.com/previewmag.html.
americanroadmagazine.com
About
American Road® is an award-winning periodical published quarterly by Mock Turtle Press, distributed internationally by Disticor, and now available at newsstands and fine bookstores. American Road® also offers a digital edition and an iTunes app for the iPad.
Americanroadmagazine.com provides the visitor with tools to discover that hidden landmark and make new memories on the road less traveled. Readers will find sponsored downloadable trip itineraries that make travel planning a breeze, as well as the American Road® Forums—the ultimate road trip community.
SOURCE American Road Magazine
