The Springboard Center Adds Kipu Health's Solutions to Support Patient Admissions, Treatment and Billing

CORAL GABLES, Fla. and MIDLAND, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu Health, the leading technology partner for mental health and addiction service providers, and The Springboard Center, an addiction treatment center located in West Texas, today announced Kipu will deliver the full spectrum of its technology solutions to support the entire patient journey for The Springboard Center's patients.

By implementing Kipu's full technology platform that includes Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions, The Springboard Clinic benefits from the efficiency, management and insights the treatment center relies on for excellent patient care.

"We're laser-focused on delivering life-saving treatment to our patients battling addiction," said David Chancellor, CEO of The Springboard Center. "Having a technology partner like Kipu creates the efficiencies and processes we need to work with our patients on positive outcomes. With insights into their care journeys and streamlined billing, we're solving a lot of pain points that will only help us grow and treat more patients in our community."

Key benefits of implementing Kipu's solutions include streamlined patient workflows, elimination of dual data entry, advanced tracking capabilities for calls, admissions support, outcomes management and improved claims submissions. The integration of Kipu's technology complements The Springboard Center's growth plans.

"Our technology solutions were developed in a behavioral health treatment center, so we know how important it is for providers to have the right tools to support patients in need of critical care," said Dean Fitch, principal at Kipu Health. "The Springboard Center has an outstanding reputation for helping patients recover from addiction. We look forward to working with the center's care team to build on the foundation they've established and grow it to deliver more care to more patients."

The Springboard Center offers Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment for men and women, providing comprehensive services including detoxification, residential programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), and sober living. The center has been a pillar in the Texas addiction treatment community since it was established in 1999.

About Kipu Health

Kipu is the leading enterprise software provider delivering Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions that serve the behavioral health industry. The KipuEMR, a HITRUST certified platform, is a fully configurable electronic health record and integrated billing platform that is the largest and most widely implemented EMR purpose-built for the addiction treatment industry. Used by more than 135,000 users at more than 4,000 facilities, globally, and managing more than 3 million patient encounters, Kipu's cloud-based platform manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, treatment, follow-up and billing. To read the latest news on Kipu, please visit https://www.kipuhealth.com/kipu-news/ and connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn.

About The Springboard Center

Since 1999, The Springboard Center has been a safe haven for adult men and women who are addicted to drugs and alcohol. Our original facility in downtown Midland, Texas offered outpatient addiction treatment programs to the Permian Basin region. In 2009, the organization moved to the current Midland facility and expanded services to include detoxification, inpatient and intensive outpatient treatment. In 2015, Springboard Sober Living opened to offer drug- and alcohol-free environments which further aid in addiction treatment for recovering addicts who have successfully completed an inpatient treatment program.

