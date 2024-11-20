The Springs Living Opens The Springs at The Waterfront

Twelve-story community for older adults creates 150 jobs in Vancouver, Wash.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Springs at The Waterfront, a 12-story residential community for older adults, is now open in Vancouver, Wash. Located in the recently revitalized Waterfront Vancouver, which provides easy access to top restaurants, wine-tasting rooms, and a half-mile waterfront path, the community has created 150 jobs to serve approximately 300 residents.

The Springs at The Waterfront, a 12-story urban community for older adults located on the Columbia River waterfront in Vancouver, Washington, opened in fall 2024, bringing 150 jobs to the area.

"The goal of the Waterfront Development Project is to provide a dynamic and vibrant mixed-use space for all," Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle said. "With its emphasis on supporting the holistic wellness of its active residents, The Springs at The Waterfront community is a welcome addition to the diversity of development the waterfront offers."

The Springs at The Waterfront was designed to meet the rigorous standards for LEED certification, which rates systems for the construction, operation, and maintenance of green buildings, and Fitwel certification, which uses evidence-based design and operational strategies to enhance occupant health. Offering a continuum of care options for its residents, the community provides residences for independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

"We have taken everything we've learned over the past 30 years and poured it into The Springs at The Waterfront," said Fee Stubblefield, founder and CEO of The Springs Living. "The result is more than just a beautiful environment. It's full of energy and a great place to thrive. It's our staff that truly makes the difference."

With a mix of floorplans that showcase stunning views of the Columbia River and surrounding mountains, the interior spaces at The Springs at The Waterfront are warm and inviting to bring the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest inside, with high-end amenities and services suitable to an urban setting, including outstanding views from the rooftop terrace to secure underground parking.

The community design and construction resulted from a collaborative effort between GBD Architects, Howard S. Wright Construction, and The Springs Living, all based in Oregon. The team at PMB, a healthcare real estate developer based in San Diego, Calif., is the project's development partner.

