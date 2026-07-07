The Springs Resort and Murrieta Hot Springs Resort Partner with CBD Brand, CauseMedic, for National Wellness Month

August wellness collaboration introduces CBD-inspired spa enhancements, recovery-focused amenities, and restorative experiences designed to support holistic well-being

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. and MURRIETA, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Wellness Month in August, sister properties The Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and Murrieta Hot Springs Resort in Murrieta, California, are partnering with CauseMedic, an all-natural skincare and wellness brand that blends hemp-derived CBD with active botanicals to help relieve pain and improve skin health. The partnership will introduce a collection of elevated spa treatments, wellness amenities, and recovery-focused experiences designed to encourage rest, relaxation, and self-care.

The Springs Resort and Murrieta Hot Springs Resort offer thoughtfully curated wellness experiences designed to help guests recharge, restore balance, and embrace a more mindful lifestyle.

Throughout the month of August, guests at both award-winning wellness destinations will have access to exclusive CauseMedic-enhanced offerings that complement each resort's naturally restorative hot springs experiences.

"For many people, prioritizing wellness means making time to restore both body and mind. National Wellness Month serves as an important reminder to slow down, reduce stress, and invest in long-term well-being through intentional self-care. Natural hot springs have been sought out for centuries as places of restoration, where mineral-rich waters, therapeutic spa treatments, movement, and mindfulness come together to help ease muscle tension, support healthy circulation, and encourage deep relaxation. Through our partnership with CauseMedic at The Springs Resort and Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, we're able to further enhance these experiences with thoughtfully curated wellness offerings that encourage guests to recharge, and embrace a more balanced lifestyle," said Sharon Holtz, VP of Wellness at The Springs Resort.

Throughout August, guests at The Springs Resort and Murrieta Hot Springs Resort can experience several exclusive CauseMedic offerings, including:

THE SPRINGS RESORT | PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO

A 90-minute CBD Deep Relief Ritual Spa treatment. Created to ease pain, reduce inflammation and increase mobility, with this targeted therapeutic experience. To begin their ritual, guests will receive a CauseMedic Wellness Shot, crafted with cold-pressed ginger, cayenne, ashwagandha, cordyceps, lion's mane, and 30 mg of full-spectrum CBD per shot. These invigorating beverages combine roots, fruits, and adaptogenic mushrooms in a flavorful daily wellness boost. The treatment begins with the brand's mineral-rich CBD Dead Sea Salt Scrub to exfoliate and increase the circulation. This is followed by a targeted Gua Sha massage with CauseMedic's CBD Relief Cream .The treatment concludes with a deeply restorative full-body massage with optional scalp massage, leaving you deeply relaxed, grounded and renewed.

Created to ease pain, reduce inflammation and increase mobility, with this targeted therapeutic experience. To begin their ritual, guests will receive a crafted with cold-pressed ginger, cayenne, ashwagandha, cordyceps, lion's mane, and 30 mg of full-spectrum CBD per shot. These invigorating beverages combine roots, fruits, and adaptogenic mushrooms in a flavorful daily wellness boost. The treatment begins with the brand's mineral-rich to exfoliate and increase the circulation. This is followed by a targeted Gua Sha massage with .The treatment concludes with a deeply restorative full-body massage with optional scalp massage, leaving you deeply relaxed, grounded and renewed. A Sweet Dreams Room Enhancement featuring: CauseMedic Lilikoi Dreams Sleep Gummies. These passionfruit-flavored sleep gummies are formulated with cold-pressed CBN, KSM-66® Ashwagandha, and passionflower extract to support a restful night's sleep and help guests wake feeling refreshed. The THC-free formula is designed to promote relaxation without the grogginess commonly associated with melatonin-based sleep aids. CauseMedic's CBD Relief Cream . Formulated with water-soluble, broad-spectrum CBD, menthol, camphor, capsicum, glucosamine, and mushroom extracts, the THC-free cream delivers an immediate cooling sensation designed to ease muscle tension, to support post-workout recovery, and everyday comfort. CauseMedic Wellness Shot included, as well.

CauseMedic CBD Relief Cream . Will be available in the Wellness Studio for guests to use following fitness and wellness classes. Formulated with water-soluble, broad-spectrum CBD, menthol, camphor, capsicum, glucosamine, and mushroom extracts, the THC-free cream delivers an immediate cooling sensation designed to support post-workout recovery and everyday comfort.

. Will be available in the Wellness Studio for guests to use following fitness and wellness classes. Formulated with water-soluble, broad-spectrum CBD, menthol, camphor, capsicum, glucosamine, and mushroom extracts, the THC-free cream delivers an immediate cooling sensation designed to support post-workout recovery and everyday comfort. CBD Wellness Elixirs. CBD Wellness "Mule" and a CBD Ruby Red Refresher will include a CauseMedic Wellness Shot to provide guests with a wellness boost to refresh and uplift their day. Wellness Shots will also be available for pure wellness goodness. These will be available at the resort's Canteen and 1881 Poolside Provisions.

MURRIETA HOT SPRINGS RESORT | MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA

A 110-minute Signature CBD Recovery Ritual Spa Treatment. Support whole-body recovery and ease chronic tension with this deeply restorative CBD ritual. Guests will receive a CauseMedic Wellness Shot to begin their ritual. CauseMedic's mineral-rich CBD Dead Sea Salt Scrub is massaged into the skin, delivering nourishing minerals while encouraging circulation and muscular relaxation. The ritual continues with a full-body CBD massage, enhanced by therapeutic Gua Sha and CauseMedic's CBD Relief Cream to release tension, improve mobility, and support the body's natural recovery process. The result is a deeply therapeutic experience that leaves the body feeling restored, resilient, and renewed.

Support whole-body recovery and ease chronic tension with this deeply restorative CBD ritual. Guests will receive a to begin their ritual. CauseMedic's mineral-rich CBD Dead Sea Salt Scrub is massaged into the skin, delivering nourishing minerals while encouraging circulation and muscular relaxation. The ritual continues with a full-body CBD massage, enhanced by therapeutic Gua Sha and to release tension, improve mobility, and support the body's natural recovery process. The result is a deeply therapeutic experience that leaves the body feeling restored, resilient, and renewed. An In-room Rest & Renew Kit. Designed to help you unwind, rest deeply, and wake refreshed, is available for retail purchase, upon booking, featuring: CauseMedic Lilikoi Dreams Sleep Gummies. These passionfruit-flavored sleep gummies are formulated with cold-pressed CBN, KSM-66® Ashwagandha, and passionflower extract to support a restful night's sleep and help guests wake feeling refreshed. The THC-free formula is designed to promote relaxation without the grogginess commonly associated with melatonin-based sleep aids. CauseMedic CBD Relief Cream. Formulated with water-soluble, broad-spectrum CBD, menthol, camphor, capsicum, glucosamine, and mushroom extracts, the THC-free cream delivers an immediate cooling sensation designed to support post-workout recovery and everyday comfort. KNESKO Eye Masks . As an indulgent treat, each eye mask is enhanced with healing collagen, proven GEMCLINICAL® technology, and loving Reiki Energy.

Designed to help you unwind, rest deeply, and wake refreshed, is available for retail purchase, upon booking, featuring: CauseMedic CBD Relief Cream will also be available in the Wellness Studio for guests to use following fitness and wellness classes. Formulated with water-soluble, broad-spectrum CBD, menthol, camphor, capsicum, glucosamine, and mushroom extracts, the THC-free cream delivers an immediate cooling sensation designed to support post-workout recovery and everyday comfort.

will also be available in the Wellness Studio for guests to use following fitness and wellness classes. Formulated with water-soluble, broad-spectrum CBD, menthol, camphor, capsicum, glucosamine, and mushroom extracts, the THC-free cream delivers an immediate cooling sensation designed to support post-workout recovery and everyday comfort. CauseMedic Wellness Shots will be served during the resort's Wellness Happy Hour hosted nightly from 5 - 7 p.m. on the rooftop of the Bathhouse, giving guests a convenient way to incorporate wellness into their evening. Crafted with cold-pressed ginger, cayenne, ashwagandha, cordyceps, lion's mane, and 30 mg of full-spectrum CBD per shot, these invigorating beverages combine roots, fruits, and adaptogenic mushrooms in a flavorful daily wellness boost. Guests will also have the option to add a Wellness Shot to a selection of dovetails, which are the resort's signature zero-proof cocktails designed to provide a sophisticated, non-alcoholic drinking experience.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with The Springs and Murrieta Hot Springs this August to elevate their restorative experiences for their guests. There is a profound synergy between the ancient, mineral-rich healing powers of geothermal waters and Causemedic's approach to plant-based recovery. By pairing the deep, systemic relaxation of the hot springs with our targeted, botanical CBD formulations, we are offering guests the ultimate convergence of earth-born elements — allowing the body to truly reset, repair, and renew," said CauseMedic Founder, Hugh Huffaker.

Both resorts have long been recognized as destinations centered on healing through mineral-rich geothermal waters, therapeutic spa experiences, and holistic wellness programming. The August collaboration with CauseMedic further shines a light on those offerings with products designed to support recovery, relaxation, and everyday wellness.

Guests are encouraged to book spa appointments and wellness packages in advance, as availability is expected to be limited. To learn more or book a reservation, please visit pagosahotsprings.com and murrieta-hotsprings.com.

ABOUT THE SPRINGS

Nestled in a quaint Rocky Mountain town with over 50 geothermal soaking pools, including new immersive geothermal water features, The Springs Resort is an award-winning wellness destination in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Following a recent renovation and expansion, more than 25 additional pools are now terraced along the San Juan riverbank, deepening the resort's dedication to year-round wellness offerings for both guests and day visitors. In addition to a full-service spa, the resort features a halotherapy Panoramic Sauna, Contrast Waterfall, Reflexology walk, guided Warrior Plunges in the San Juan River, daily Gratitude Ceremony by the Mother Spring, and more. The resort's Medical Director and balneologist, Dr. Marcus Coplin, brings years of expertise in the therapeutic use of mineral waters. With a background in both clinical practice and natural wellness, Dr. Coplin designs results-oriented, user-friendly Soaking Guides that target sports recovery, detoxing, sleep, and overall wellness. To learn more, please visit pagosahotsprings.com or follow on Instagram at @pagosahotsprings.

ABOUT MURRIETA HOT SPRINGS RESORT

Set across 46 acres between Los Angeles and San Diego, Murrieta Hot Springs Resort is a historic oasis reimagined as a modern gathering place centered around geothermal soaking, social connection, and flexible day-to-night programming. Whether visiting for a few hours, an overnight stay, or a curated retreat experience, guests can engage with the property in a way that fits seamlessly into their lifestyle. The resort features more than 50 mineral-rich geothermal pools, cold plunges, and contrast bathing, with convenient day passes that make it easy for visitors to drop in to relax and recharge. At the heart of the property, the Historic Bathhouse offers hydrotherapy circuits, a steam room, panoramic sauna, and open-air spaces designed for both relaxation and conversation. Murrieta Hot Springs Resort also serves as a destination for group retreats and gatherings, offering an ideal setting for wellness-focused experiences, corporate offsites, and social retreats centered around restoration and connection. Dining at Talia Kitchen completes the visit, offering a seasonal, California-driven menu meant for gathering, alongside Temecula Valley's largest selection of non-alcoholic pairings. Murrieta Hot Springs Resort presents a new, approachable expression of geothermal soaking—where ease, connection, wellness, and community come together throughout the day. Murrieta Hot Springs Resort is a WellSpring Hospitality property. To learn more, please visit murrieta-hotsprings.com or follow on Instagram at @murrieta_hotsprings.

ABOUT CAUSEMEDIC

CauseMedic blends the healing properties of CBD with active botanicals and naturally nourishing ingredients to soothe pain and restore skin health. Each ingredient is responsibly grown, carefully selected and creatively combined to create a sustainably luxurious skincare experience. Founder Hugh Huffaker knows the difference potent CBD makes to people in pain. When topical after topical failed to relieve his mother's leg spasms, brought on by MS, he was determined to find another way. Working with engineers, he discovered the microencapsulation method to make topicals truly transformative. After solving for absorption, Hugh and the CauseMedic team founded an organic farm off-the-grid near Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado to grow high quality hemp using live soil with rain and well water collection. They combined the cold-pressed compounds with beautiful botanicals to not only relieve pain, but improve skin health as well. Then, the team opened a spa to shape their high quality collection into the most exquisite experiences. To learn more, please visit causemedic.com or follow on Instagram at @cause_medic.

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SOURCE The Springs Resort