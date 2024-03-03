The Sprott Family and Peter Grosskopf Partner Again to Launch Argo, a New Digital Gold Platform

TORONTO, March 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Sprott Family, Peter Grosskopf and a management team led by Michael Petch have become the founding investors of Argo Digital Gold Ltd. ("Argo"), a new investment platform that will provide investors with secure and digital access to physical gold.

The first phase of the Argo platform is expected to launch during Q2 2024 and will offer significant new benefits to precious metals investors. The platform will have enhanced security features in gold storage and custody, 24/7 trading, the opportunity for fractional ownership, and industry-leading low and transparent fees. Gold purchased on the platform will be registered in a dedicated account for each individual investor, securely stored at the Royal Canadian Mint. Argo intends to add other vaults located in safe and secure jurisdictions as part of future global expansion plans.

Michael Petch will lead this new venture as President. As an experienced digital assets executive and entrepreneur in blockchain technology, Michael previously launched the CoinShares Gold and Cryptoassets Index (CGCI) and one of the first gold-backed stablecoins (DGLD) in Switzerland.

"The Argo team is excited to build this innovative FinTech startup backed by two of the most world-renowned and trusted names in precious metals investing. As we focus on much-needed digital innovation in owning physical precious metals assets, we will be guided by the strongly held values and the conviction of our founders," stated Michael Petch, President, Argo Digital Gold. "We are setting our sights on providing seamless crypto-to-gold trading and to be on the leading edge of the tokenization of gold which will unlock powerful use-cases for this $5 trillion industry."

Argo has the support and backing of the Sprott family and Peter Grosskopf, investors with over eight decades of combined experience in precious metals and financial markets. As innovative leaders in the gold market, they managed the multi billion-dollar growth of global alternative investments focused on precious metals.

"Gold is the original alternative asset, and we believe that precious metals should continue to anchor a diverse portfolio of alternative investments. We are embracing new technologies which allow investors to store and trade gold outside of the financial system it is designed to hedge against," stated Peter Grosskopf, Chairman of Argo Digital Gold. "The vision of Argo is to offer institutional-grade direct ownership to all investors in a safe, and technologically enhanced manner."

The Sprott family of companies are recognized worldwide for their conviction and expertise in precious metals. Through their stewardship, Argo is dedicated to delivering on the family's legacy through a modern experience that is seamless, transparent, and accessible.

"Our family has been in the gold business for a long time, and we are excited to back this new venture that will continue our mission to democratize gold investing," added Larisa Sprott, President of Sprott Money and Board Director of Argo Digital Gold. "This digital platform will make precious metals more accessible to a younger, more tech-savvy generation of investors who want a liquid alternative asset that holds its value. Similar to all the gold products we have created, Argo will be a 100% physically backed gold investment platform that investors can trust."

The founders are teaming up with the conviction that gold is the most trusted store of value and wealth creation. As one of the most cash-liquid and highly traded investment assets, gold is viewed as an effective way to diversify an investment portfolio. The average price of gold in USD has increased by nearly 11% per year since 1971, outperforming many other assets classes such as equities, bonds, and fiat currencies over the past 20 years.

The name Argo Digital Gold takes its inspiration from the mythical Greek ship Argo, famous for its adventurous voyage with Jason and the Argonauts. The name reflects the company's mission to lead the dynamic world of digital gold investment with a pioneering spirit. Bold and brave, paralleling the forward-thinking approach of digital gold trading and investment.

With seed funding secured to build the technology, Argo expects to launch the first phase of its gold investment platform in late Q2 2024. To gain early access to the Argo digital gold platform, sign up at: www.argovault.com.

About Argo Digital Gold Ltd.

Argo is a revolutionary new platform, backed by the Sprott family and Peter Grosskopf, that makes secure and digital access to physical gold a reality. We empower individuals of all backgrounds to invest in the timeless value of gold, reimagined for the modern and digital age. Through our innovative platform, users can enjoy fractional ownership; 24/7 trading; industry-leading security; and transparent and low fees.

Argo is committed to breaking down traditional barriers and making gold ownership accessible to everyone. We believe in the power of technology to democratize finance and empower individuals to build a secure financial future.

To learn more and join the future of gold investing, visit www.argovault.com

Argo Digital Gold contact: [email protected]

