Increasing demand for spunbond nonwovens from personal care & hygiene and medical segments is expected to drive the overall growth of spunbond nonwovens market.



The spunbond nonwovens market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2023. Growing preference for spunbond nonwovens in comparison to other nonwovens, growing use of spunbond nonwoven fabrics in the medical sector, and high demand for polypropylene spunbond nonwovens are the key factors driving the growth of this market. High cost of finished products affects the pricing structure of the intermediary industry and stagnant growth in baby diaper segment in matured markets acts as a key restraint to the growth of the spunbond nonwovens market.



Disposable spunbond nonwoven is the largest segment of the global spunbond nonwovens market, by function.

The disposable segment accounted for the larger share of the spunbond nonwovens market in 2018.This large share is mainly attributed to the material being cost-effective and the key functional properties which make it a preferred material, especially for products which have limited use, such as adult incontinence products, baby diapers, and sanitary pads.



Extensive R&D is being carried out to increase the bio-degradability of disposable spunbonded nonwoven products.Polylactic acid spunbonded nonwovens have gathered attention as they are known to be biodegradable and biocompatible.



Fitesa is among the leading producers for polylactic acid spunbonded nonwovens.



Polypropylene is the largest material type in the spunbond nonwovens market.



Polypropylene is the largest material type segment in the spunbond nonwovens market.Polypropylene is cheaper in comparison to other raw materials, which makes it a preferred material, especially for disposable products such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and sanitary pads.



One of the major advantages of using polypropylene is its affordability and yield. They have low specific gravity and highest versatility amongst other available raw materials.



Asia Pacific is projected to lead the spunbond nonwovens market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global spunbond nonwovens market during the forecast period.The growth of the Asia Pacific spunbond nonwovens market is mainly driven by rising disposable incomes and growing consumption of disposable products.



The spunbond nonwovens market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth is primarily attributed to the high demand for spunbond nonwovens from countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.



The break-up of profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1—50%, Tier 2—25%, and Tier 3—25%

• By Designation: C Level—45%, D Level—30%, and Others—25%

• By Region: Asia Pacific—45%, North America—15%, Europe—25%, Middle East & Africa—10% South America—5%,



Major companies in the spunbond nonwovens market include Schouw & Co. (Denmark), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Johns Manville Corporation (US), Fitesa S.A. (Brazil), RadiciGroup SpA (Italy), Avgol Nonwovens (Israel), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Berry Plastics Group, Inc. (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Pegas Nonwovens SA (Luxembourg), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kolon Industries, Inc. (South Korea), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), and Mogul (Turkey).



Research Coverage

This report defines, segments, and projects the spunbond nonwovens market based on material type, end use, function, and region.It strategically profiles key market players and comprehensively analyzes the ranking of leading players in the market.



It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, acquisitions, collaboration, investments, new product launches, and mergers in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenues of the spunbond nonwovens market and its subsegments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape, gain insights to enhance the position of their businesses, and enable them to make suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



