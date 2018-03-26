LONDON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5363010





The sputter coater market is expected to grow from USD 595.8 million in 2017 to USD 804.2 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2022. Sputter coater is an equipment used to sputter a thin coating of targets, such as metals, compounds, and alloys onto substrates such as metals, glasses, and semiconductors. The growth of the electronics & semiconductor industry and increasing applications of glass coating are expected to drive the global sputter coater market during the forecast period. The high price of sputter coaters and their longevity may act as restraints for the growth of the sputter coater market.



Biologicals and plastics substrate type sputter coaters are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on substrate type, biologicals and plastics are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to the rising need for coatings in biologics and plastics, as these materials are non-conductive in nature.



Moreover, the wide use of plastics in different industries such as consumer electronics, display, and automotive, and their availability at a low price will drive this segment.



The electronics & semiconductor end-use industry accounted for largest share of the sputter coater market in 2016.

The electronics & semiconductor end-use industry accounted for the largest share of the sputter coater market in 2016.This can be attributed to the large demand for sputter coaters for the manufacturing of semiconductors, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics.



Moreover, continuous technological advancements in the manufacturing of display electronics and semiconductors is expected to drive the demand for sputter coaters during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing sputter coater market in 2016.

Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing market for sputter coaters in 2016.This can be attributed to the increased production of electronics and automotive in the region.



China is projected to be the fastest-growing market for sputter coaters in Asia Pacific, followed by Japan and Taiwan. Innovations and technological advancements in various end-use industries, such as electronics & semiconductor, institutes, and automotive are driving the sputter coater market in the region.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and subsegments and information gathered through secondary research.



Break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 44%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation - C level – 21%, Director Level – 34%, and Others* – 45%

• By Region - North America – 26%, Europe – 21%, Asia Pacific– 43%, South America- 6%, and Middle East & Africa- 4%



Note: Tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenue, as of 2016: Tier 1 = >USD 500 million, Tier 2 = USD 100 million to USD 500 million and Tier 3 =

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



Companies profiled in this market research report include ULVAC (Japan), Quorum Technologies (UK), Buhler (Switzerland), Cressington Scientific Instruments (UK), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Oxford Instruments (UK), Semicore Equipment (US), PLASSYS Bestek (France), PVD Products (US), and Denton Vacuum (US).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the sputter coater market on the basis of substrate type, target type, end-use industry, and region.The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the sputter coater market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



A detailed analysis of key industry players has been carried out to provide insights into business overviews, products, key strategies, expansions, new product developments, agreements, partnerships and recent developments associated with the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the sputter coater market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of market sizes for the overall market and subsegments across verticals and regions.



2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



3. This report will help stakeholders understand major competitors and gain insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes expansions, new product developments, agreements, and partnerships.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5363010



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-sputter-coater-market-is-expected-to-grow-from-usd-5958-million-in-2017-to-usd-8042-million-by-2022-at-a-cagr-of-62-between-2017-and-2022-300619579.html